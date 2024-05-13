The Fall Guy 2nd Weekend Box Office: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt film crosses 100 million dollar mark worldwide

The Fall Guy directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, finally crossed the 100 million dollar gross worldwide mark in its second weekend. The movie's collections stand at around 103 million dollars and the trade expects The Fall Guy to end up doing business in the vicinity of 170 million dollars.

The Fall Guy Crossed The 100 Million Dollar Gross Worldwide Mark In Its Second Weekend

Neither The Fall Guy's collections are bad, nor is its box office trend. The only thing going against the film's favour is its steep budget of over 125 million dollars excluding marketing expenses. The Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt film needed around 275 million to 300 million dollars for a theatrical breakeven. It will fall a good over 100 million dollars short. Thanks to the non-theatrical film avenues, The Fall Guy may eventually end up not burning the pockets of its investors as it seems to be the case.

The Fall Guy's Theatrical Performance Will Hopefully Lead To Producers Carefully Allocating Budgets

Due to The Fall Guy's box office performance, we may finally have film producers carefully allocate their budgets. The movie was never meant to be the summer blockbuster that it was touted to be, because it caters to a very limited set of audience in the very first place. When a film has limited appeal, it makes logical sense to not be so liberal in terms of budgeting.

How Is The Fall Guy Holding Up In North America And India?

The Fall Guy grossed around 27.5 million dollars in North America in its first weekend and the second weekend drop is pegged at around 50 percent, which isn't bad at all. The domestic cume stands at slightly under 50 million dollars as at 12th May, 2024. In India, the movie netted around Rs 3 crores in its first weekend and around Rs 4.80 crores in its first week. Due to a low opening weekend, the drop percentage in weekend 2 was not as bad as anticipated. The action-rom-com will stick around for some more time and end up with India nett takings of around Rs 7 crores in its full run.

Watch The Fall Guy Trailer

About The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy is a fitting tribute to the stuntmen who work thanklessly on action films, and put their lives on the line. Ryan Gosling essays the role of a stuntman named Colt. Emily Blunt is a camera-woman turned director named Jody. The story takes us through their quirky love story.

The Fall Guy In Theatres

The Fall Guy is playing at a theatre near you, worldwide. You can book your tickets for the film now.

If you have watched The Fall Guy already, let us know how you found it to be.

