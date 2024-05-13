Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: A Look Into Cast x Character Guide

Most of the actors in the movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes are using special technology to play their roles. This technology captures their movements and expressions and puts them on realistic-looking ape characters. The movie is set 300 years after the trilogy of Planet of the Apes movies with Andy Serkis, and it's directed by Wes Ball. They're using special effects from a company called Wētā FX to make the ape characters seem real.

Except for Freya Allan from The Witcher, who plays a wild human called Nova, and William H. Macy, who plays an advisor named Trevathan, most of the cast in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes wore special suits and cameras on their faces. Before filming, they trained for six weeks to learn how to move and act like apes.

Teague, who is 25 years old, says he's naturally a bit like an ape, so playing his role felt natural to him. He joked that after filming with his onscreen chimp family, they needed to go to human school to adjust back to acting like people again.

Owen Teague as Noa

Teague explains that taking on the role of a primate in a leading role was a unique challenge, but it aligned well with his artistic goals. His aim when portraying a character on screens is to blend in with them so that the viewer sees the character and not him. performing an animal character, in Teague's opinion, is the best method to accomplish this since it lets the audience follow the character's development without being distracted by the actor performing the part. Making an immersive experience that allows the viewer to relate to the character's narrative brings him joy.

In Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Noa is a young hunter from a village where his clan raises and trains eagles. The movie starts in his family's village, nestled in a beautiful valley. If you look closely, you'll notice that despite being overgrown, the area still holds traces of human civilization from the past.

Owen Teague, recognized for his roles in the recent "It" movies and as Julia Louis-Dreyfus' son in You Hurt My Feelings last year, is also starring in Griffin in Summer. This film will premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival.

Lydia Peckham as Soona

Lydia Peckham takes on the role of Soona, a chimpanzee and lifelong friend of Noa since childhood, in the movie. She's well-known for her standout performance in "Cowboy Bebop," as well as appearances in Mr. Corman and the film Only Cloud Knows. Soona is depicted as a skilled hunter, eager to partake in her village's tradition of bonding with a newly hatched eagle.

Travis Jeffery as Anaya

Offering comedic moments throughout the film is Anaya, a close friend of Noa and Soona, portrayed by up-and-coming talent Travis Jeffery. Jeffery's previous roles include appearances in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Heartbreak High, and Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken.

Sara Wiseman as Dar

In Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Sara Wiseman, known for her role in New Zealand's A Place to Call Home, portrays Noa's mother, Dar. She's a significant member of their clan's community. Spoiler alert: Dar is one of the apes from the village who is attacked and captured by Proximus Caesar's henchmen, or hench-apes. Noa embarks on a journey to save them and bring them back home.

Neil Sandilands as Koro

Neil Sandilands, a South African actor known for his roles in Hap and Leonard, The 100, and as the villainous The Thinker in the superhero series The Flash, portrays Koro in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Koro is a leader in the chimpanzee clan's community, responsible for caring for and training the eagles. His relationship with his son, Noa, is often tense. Sandilands brings depth to the character of the wise and seasoned primate.

Peter Macon as Raka

Accompanying Noa on his mission to rescue his family is Raka, the orangutan. Peter Macon, well known for playing Lieutenant Commander Bortus on Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, plays this character. Raka is a clever friend to Noa, despite his shaggy look. Drawing on the legacy of Caesar, the ape character portrayed by Serkis in earlier films, he possesses invaluable knowledge regarding the delicate balance of power between humans and apes.

Kevin Durand as Proximus Caesar

Introduced later in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Proximus Caesar is a menacing bonobo aiming to establish his kingdom. He manipulates the legacy of his namesake from past generations to accumulate power. Proximus Caesar kidnaps ape clans for a sinister purpose: to seize ancient human technologies for his own gain.

Kevin Durand, the actor portraying the villainous Proximus Caesar, is a Canadian star renowned for his roles in The Strain, Lost, Resident Evil: Retribution, and alongside Hugh Jackman in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is currently showing in theaters.

ALSO READ: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office: Sci-fi-drama manages healthy global debut of 129 million dollars