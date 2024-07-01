Jinnys Kitchen 2 is a South Korean ongoing variety show where cast members from the entertainment world come together to manage a restaurant overseas. New posters of the cast members have been released, highlighting the exciting work they will be engaged in. From Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik to Go Min Si, everyone looks excited to start their journey with great enthusiasm.

Jinny's Kitchen 2 releases individual posters

On July 1, 2024, the production team of Jinny’s Kitchen season 2 released individual posters for the cast members, creating more excitement for the show. Each image of the celebrities is given unique captions which describe the work they will be engaged in.

For Park Seo Hoon, it is written that the chef is all set to be promoted to a higher position as he excels in culinary skills and speed. Jung Yu Mi is described as a senior who receives respect from every employee.

Lee Seo Jin is all smiles in the photo, as is described to a sweet boss as soft as a feather. Choi Woo Shik has finally been promoted to deputy as an intern, as he proudly wears the badge of honor. Go Min Si is described as the golden intern with perfect social skills who is out to win everyone’s hearts.

More about Jinny's Kitchen Season 2

Jinny’s Kitchen season 2 follows a similar format to the previous season, where the artists band together to run the diner and gain the most profits while maintaining the quality of the food. The new restaurant will be situated in the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland. In the previous season, the show took place in a vibrant city of Mexico.

The other cast members of the show include Lee Seo Jin as the president, followed by Jung Yu Mi as director, Park Seo Joon as the general manager, Choi Woo Shik as deputy, and Go Min Si as the newest intern. The position of intern was taken by BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung in season 1, but he had to opt out this season due to his ongoing military service. The show premiered on June 28, 2024.

