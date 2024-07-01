'Things are going well': Bae Suzy reacts to dating rumors with Wonderland co-star Park Bo Gum; says chemistry felt real

Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum recently starred together in the sci-fi romance film Wonderland. The pair showed off great chemistry on and off-screen, leading to dating rumors. Now, the actress herself has reacted to the speculations, emphasizing how their chemistry felt real in the film.

Suzy reacts to dating rumors with Wonderland co-star Park Bo Gum

On July 1, Bae Suzy appeared in an interview for her recently released movie Wonderland. She reacted to the dating rumors with co-star Park Bo Gum, which arose from the great synergy they showed in various promotional photos.

"I knew their reaction," she said, mentioning that she knows the questions about their off-screen relationship are a result of their chemistry in Wonderland, which felt real.

She further said that she thinks things are going well because she has put a lot of effort into this film, just like she always does.

"I felt happy on the set," Suzy said, saying that she had waited a long time for the premiere of Wonderland, mentioning how she had learned a lot during the filming. The actress further stated that though she and Park Bo Gum’s screen time is not that much, they tried their best to have the story well delivered.

Bae Suzy shares thoughts on Park Bo Gum in Wonderland

On this day, she also reflected on her bond with co-star Park Bo Gum. She said that they became well-acquainted while appearing as MCs together for the Baeksang Arts Awards.

But during the set of Wonderland, he realized that he is not just a handsome and radiant face but rather a really good actor who can convey emotions well. "I saw him as Tae Ju and felt the desire to hug him," the Wonderland actress said about Park Bo Gum’s character in the film.

More about Wonderland

Wonderland is a 2024 sci-fi romance movie which premiered on June 21. The narrative revolves around an AI-created simulative world where people can reconnect with their loved ones with whom they can’t interact in the real world anymore.

Park Bo Gum stars as Park Tae Ju, and Bae Suzy appears as Jeong In. They are a young couple who face trouble in their relationship. After Tae Ju falls into a coma, Jeon In resorts to Wonderland to reconnect with him.

In addition, Choi Woo Shik, Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei also star in this film.

