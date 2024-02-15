Jinny’s Kitchen: Hit variety show with Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, more confirms season 2; New cast under wraps

Jinny’s Kitchen is ready to entertain viewers with another season as shooting for the second season begins. The show became a big hit with a star cast: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yumi who together worked in actor Lee Seo Jin’s restaurant in Mexico. We are still not over the swoonful moments of the show and to the viewer’s surprise the show gets confirmed for a season 2.

Jinny’s Kitchen will be open for business again

The cast for the new season of Jinny’s Kitchen is still under wraps. As confirmed by tvN on February 15 the show has begun filming, and the location and cast have been kept under wraps to ensure smooth filming and everyone’s safety. The network further urged the viewers to stay tuned until the season 2 premieres for the cast reveal. Fans meanwhile exchange theories.

Know more about Jinny’s Kitchen; season 1 recap and more

The last season saw a lot of fun moments with V of BTS, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yumi. Fans shared heavily and were in love with the show especially the Wooga Squad and the way they handled themselves in the setting.

Advertisement

The premise of the show Jinny’s Kitchen which is based on the Yoon Restaurant series, was Lee Seo Jin had been promoted to the rank of President and then left with his team to open a Korean street food serving restaurant in the small town of Mexico, Bacalar. The team had director Jung Yumi, manager Park Seo Joon, old intern Choi Woo Shik and new intern V of BTS.

For Jinny's Kitchen season 2, a lot can be expected in terms of cast and location. As BTS’ V is right now serving in the military, a new intern might join the team. According to reports, broadcasting officials have said that Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon and other cast members will leave for Iceland in March. The exact location and the new additions to the cast are still unknown. The anticipation for the reveal increases as time passes. What will happen in the new season, who will be there, all that and more will be out in the light, soon.

ALSO READ: Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building, starring BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, more to stream starting November 12