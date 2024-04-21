BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify; First K-pop song to do so in 2024

V, the BTS member who is known for his striking visuals, and melodious jazz voice is again back at achieving big numbers on Spotify. The Christmas Tree singer is currently serving in the military.

However, V’s single FRI(END)S has achieved another feat on Spotify. The song was released just a month ago and has taken the fans by storm.

BTS’ V’s FRIENDS becomes the first song by a K-pop act to cross 100 million streams on Spotify in 2024

BTS’ V is currently completing his military service as per the compulsory enlistment rule in South Korea. The singer however like other BTS members tries his best to update fans about his well-being.

During his military service, he released his digital single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024. The song was released as part of an EP of the same name which has Instrumental, Sped Up, and Slowed Down versions of the song.

In new developments, FRI(END)S has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify becoming the first K-pop song in 2024 to have achieved the feat. FRI(END)S is a popping track entirely in English with an R&B and soul base which is where V shines. The song currently has over 102 million streams on Spotify.

V especially in his solo era has shown a more subtle and soft-toned side of his musical style. To big banging noise, he prefers the soothing yet grooving tones of Soul, R&B, and Jazz. FRI(END)S is a beautiful romantic track that sings relatable feelings of ending a friendship and beginning a romantic relationship with someone you like.

The music video based on the concept of a time loop depicts V as a constant in a world where in one version he is single and in one he has a love interest. Fans adored the video for its witty and genius concept and the way V shined throughout the video.

More about V

V is the second youngest member of one of the greatest K-pop boy bands, BTS. However, officially marking his solo debut with the release of his debut album Layover, V had already created OSTs for many K-dramas.

V is known to have given his voice to the original soundtrack of K-dramas like Our Beloved Summer, Itaewon Class, and Hwarang. His other noted non-album singles include Scenery, Winter Bear, and now FRI(END)S.

