BTS’ HYYH, Permission To Dance, Proof and more: Ranking world-renowned boy band’s concepts

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is the boy band that changed the face of K-pop worldwide creating an image that would remain in hearts forever. BTS created history by garnering love and popularity beyond the barriers of language and country.

BTS is seen as one of the biggest catalysts in the rage of the Hallyu Wave. BTS has been creating stumping music since its debut with each album harboring a special theme and message.

Skool Luv Affair, Dark & Wild, HYYH, Butter, Proof and more: Ranking BTS’ concepts

Accepting the hard reality that choosing between BTS albums and concepts is like taking a quest where you love everything. Beginning from 2 Cool 4 Skool to Proof BTS has resonated with people on different levels and times with their touching and ingenious concepts.

BTS’ concepts range from breaking from the shackles, and troubles of teenage, and self-love, to the aftermath of popularity making it almost impossible to rank them. Each concept in itself means something to every other person. But here is a try.

15. Butter

Butter is a special song that put BTS on the map stronger than ever. It was their second English single released on May 21, 2021. Butter’s concept depicted BTS members as pop icons with their bold jackets, glint, and glamor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The concept of Butter showed the boys in a much more cool, funky era. The photo shoot set them apart as they become heartthrobs and ‘smooth like butter’.

14. Dynamite

Dynamite was BTS’ first English single meant to warm hearts around the world as the pandemic set in disrupting life as we know it. The concept though heart-touching did not reach for larger than life.

Setting in with tones of mundane life in the pandemic, we see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook tackling it with music. The color palette has to be one of the best when it comes to settings, costumes, and the whole vibe of the music video.

13. 2 Cool 4 Skool

The debut album of BTS 2 Cool 4 Skool hits now like an edgy old album that reminds us of the 2010s era. Bold makeup with black clothes and heavy jewelry over the boys gets us back to the era of old rock.

The concept of 2 Cool 4 Skool was completely hip-hop where they challenged the repetitive system of school that no longer pushes children to dream. The concept even now prevails and echoes with people.

12. Permission to Dance

Permission to Dance holds a special place when its concept comes to mind. First the single was released as part of Butter CD but later was again released as a stand-alone single on July 9, 2021.

Permission to Dance should be taken as a separate concept because this song was the best way to enter a COVID-free world. Filled with the heartwarming idea of dancing to your heart’s content and diving into positive energy after a long time of being cooped up.

A special part of Permission to Dance was the choreography by BTS that was designed keeping in mind deaf and dumb people. The idea they wanted the world to understand their message is just beautiful.

11. Skool Luv Affair

Where does Skool Luv Affair fit now? It fits where it did then talking of feelings, sudden change in life and future when one faces teenage. Depicting the love that blooms in school days, it is childish but filled with so many overpowering emotions.

Depicted as rebellious kids who follow love as they stand at the threshold between adulthood and teenage. Boy in Luv and Just One Day places BTS as surging powers of music.

Advertisement

10. O!RUL8,2?

A concept like O!RUL8,2? or Are You Late Too? come once in a lifetime. In this lifetime, it was brought by BTS. BTS is known for speaking on topics that no one talks about or they just prefer to ignore.

The message of this album is “You must find your happiness and your own life before it’s too late”. It not only resonates with the tattered souls of children who are stuck in life-sucking machines of competition but also with people who are stuck in an eternal loop of sadness and life forget to live.

A truly beautiful and never-seen-before concept with songs that speak of hard painful reality which pushes us into nothing but despair.

9. Dark & Wild

Dark & Wild marked the transition phase from BTS’ school years to adult life. Though many feel War of Hormone, the lead single is problematic, but it still has remained a song on which ARMYs jam.

Dark & Wild was BTS's first studio album with the concept of love gone awry and how it is dangerous at times as it causes anger, jealousy even obsession.

The album culminated bad-boy era overflowing with strong emotions highlighting different genres of hip-hop. BTS in their dark and wild era is not to be forgotten or taken lightly.

8. Wings

Wings came soon after Dark & Wild with the concept of flying away into the world. Picture a chick who tries to push itself and learn to fly and you get Wings by BTS.

The song collection of Wings album shows one of the best eras of BTS with unforgettable songs like Blood Sweat & Tears, 21st Century Girl, BTS Cypher 4, and more. The concept of facing a new door with new possibilities, obstacles, and temptations is special. While experiencing pain they bring forth the images of breaking away and first flight.

7. You Never Walk Alone

You Never Walk Alone works as the epilogues to Wings. It possesses the message of ‘We can laugh if we are together’, a letter of consolation and hope to this generation.

One of the most memorable concepts for its fighting and powerful Not Today and tear-jerking Spring Day. The confetti-filled smiles and boys sitting together at the bus stop will always be iconic.

Advertisement

6. MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA

MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA works as a thread that connects BTS and their fans. Fueled with the message of finding love and reaching out to the world.

With the hits Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey), Set It Right along with Mikrokosmos, HOME, and Dionysus, this album is one of the most memorable eras where BTS looked outside towards their fans more deeply than ever.

5. BE

BE was set at the heights of the pandemic where the world was suddenly filled with anxiety and fear. Through BE, BTS tries to send a message to the world stuck with the feeling of helplessness.

BTS opens themselves to the world as well sharing that they feel the same and one day, everyone will get out of this sadness back into life as we knew it. Life Goes On is where BTS extends their hands towards the future with a message that life goes on.

4. Proof

Proof was the album BTS released before venturing into solo careers and entering military enlistments.

The concept of the anthology series WE ARE BULLETPROOF works as a moment of completion in the history of BTS. Along with Door, BTS looks back and at the same time toward the future as one unit, one band.

3. MAP OF THE SOUL: 7

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 looks further into the concept of discovering one’s true self. The first MAP OF THE SOUL BTS looked at how the world perceived them combined with the joy of finding love. Now changing it to the inside we look into the shadow within.

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 maps the journey of BTS which was not always candy and rainbows, it had its hardships. BTS understands life more clearly with this concept where they accept ‘the self’ they want to show and scorn, at the end finding their ‘real and complete selves’.

2. HYYH trilogy

HYYH or Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa or The Most Beautiful Moment in Life is one era in which the most personal unravels like a piece of art by BTS.

From parts 1 and 2 to Young Forever BTS embarks on a journey of the most beautiful moment in life. Part 1 delves into uncertainty combined with beauty as youth enters adulthood.

Advertisement

Part 2 is about embracing that insecurity and uncertainty and still barreling towards the future running with a fire blazing in hearts. The truth dawns in this part: life is not always beautiful, they might fall and shatter but BTS says to them ‘It’s okay’ that is the beauty of this moment.

Young Forever finally sends the message that in their hearts they will always be young at heart. Their most true selves, the purity of youth will always remain a part of themselves.

1. Love Yourself trilogy

Love Yourself trilogy is based on the overarching concept of ‘Loving oneself is where true love begins’. From HER, TEAR to ANSWER this concept depicts different faces of love in BTS’ unique style.

HER became an expression of anxiety and elation connected with love. TEAR arrives with the woes and pains of love and separation. And finally, ANSWER becomes the final piece of the puzzle of the feeling of love. BTS gives the answer to love is first loving one’s self. It answers the question of what it means when we say self-love.

Even within Love Yourself, TEAR becomes the winner for being a heartfelt rollercoaster of emotions filled with heartbreak, melancholy, and suffering.

BTS and their music will always be special and iconic with their concepts taking dives deeper into the world and its meanings.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat