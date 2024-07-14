BTS’ Filter by Jimin becomes group’s first song to top iTunes in 119 regions, joining singer’s 3 solos, V’s Sweet Night

BTS’ Filter by Jimin from the group’s 2020 studio album MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 has topped the iTunes chart in 119 countries across the globe. It is now the megastar K-pop group’s first-ever song to achieve this remarkable feat. At the same time, the group joined its members Jimin and V with this achievement.

According to updates on July 14, BTS’ Filter by Jimin from their fourth Korean language studio album MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 has reached no.1 on iTunes in 119 countries. A few days ago, the song was atop iTunes in 118 regions. After it swept the music chart in the United Kingdom, Filter became BTS’ first song to have achieved this feat.

Meanwhile, with this, Jimin now has a total of four songs under his belt reaching this milestone including Filter and three official solo tracks Closer Than This, With You, and Like Crazy.

At the same time, V’s Sweet Night (Itaewon Class OST) topped iTunes in 119 countries globally. With this recent update, BTS joined its members Jimin and V as the only K-pop artists to have achieved this impressive feat.

More about BTS' Filter by Jimin

Released on February 21, 2020, Filter by Jimin is the eighth track from BTS’ fourth studio album MAP OF THE SOUL : 7. The song was also featured as the tenth track on BTS’ first anthology album Proof’s CD 2 version.

The Latin-pop-infused vibrant track’s concept was created by Jimin himself. Through the immaculate lyrics, he unearths his duality as an artist to the ARMYs. He also talks about how he can effectively showcase his different sides in an instant, just like a photo filter.

This honest personal track from Jimin moved fans’ hearts upon release, becoming BTS’ one of the best songs.

Listen to Filter by Jimin here:

More about BTS

BTS is a seven-piece K-pop group formed by HYBE’s subsidiary BIGHIT MUSIC (formerly known as BIGHIT Entertainment). Composed of Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the group debuted in 2013 and quickly rose to global fame with their distinctive yet relatable music. Currently, all members except Jin are completing their mandatory military service and are expected to return in 2025.

