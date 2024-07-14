BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN turns 1: Dominating music charts, award shows, amassing a billion streams and more achievements

BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN was released on July 14, 2023. The song was released a year ago and still has a presence on several music charts. The song featuring the American rapper Latto went viral because of its catchy lyrics and trendy dance. The music video also featured the popular South Korean actress Han So Hee. Here are some of the achievements and records set by Jungkook's SEVEN.

Records set by BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN

Billboard's 2024 International Power Players

BTS member Jungkook was included in the list of Billboard's 2024 International Power Players list. His track SEVEN took the top spot on their Top 10 ranking of the most adored songs globally, excluding the US which measured the performance from April 8, 2024 to March 8, 2024. SEVEN was placed above Miley Cyrus' Flowers, Rema and Selena Gomez's Calm Down, Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer among others.

SEVEN crossed 1 billion streams in record time

Jungkook made history as SEVEN surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. The song achieved this milestone within 108 days and on October 30, 2024, SEVEN became the fastest song on Spotify to cross 1 billion streams. This tag was earlier held by Miley Cyrus for her single Flowers which managed to hit 1 billion streams in 112 days.

In May 2024, the song set another record as SEVEN became the fastest debut song to cross 1.6 billion streams.

International awards received by SEVEN

Advertisement

SEVEN has won several awards at prestigious international awards shows. Jungkook's SEVEN won the Song of the Year title at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Additionally, he also won Best Song and Best K-Pop at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards. Another feather was added to his hat as he accepted the award for the Top Global K-pop Song for SEVEN at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Jungkook won big at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and took home two awards including K-pop Artist of the Year and Best Music Video.

More about Jungkook

Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS and is an all-rounder. He is also known as the Golden Maknae for being great at everything from singing to rapping and dancing.

2023 was a phenomenal year for the idol as he released multiple tracks in collaboration with international artists. Jungkook made a debut as a soloist on November 3, 2023, with the release of his all-English album GOLDEN.

Advertisement

GOLDEN included his previous releases, Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Moreover, the remix version of the title track Standing Next To You featuring Usher was also released. The tracks in the albums featured Mazor Lazer and DJ Snake. Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes were also credited for the production.

He also collaborated with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee for the track Too Much. Jungkook held his first solo concert in December 2023 which was also live-streamed for a global audience. The artist set several records for himself with his releases.

Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

ALSO READ: Girls' Generation's YoonA reportedly gains USD 11 million from savvy real estate investments