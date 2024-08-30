Jo Bo Ah’s agency shuts down pregnancy rumors after marriage announcement; says ‘she plans to continue working’

Recently, Jo Bo Ah, a popular K-drama actress announced her marriage to her longtime non-celeb boyfriend. Ahead of the exciting October wedding, speculations arose about her pre-marital pregnancy. However, her agency firmly dismissed the rumors, calling them absolutely groundless.

On August 30, a Korean media outlet reported that Jo Bo Ah’s agency XYZ Studio had promptly shut down the pregnancy rumors that stemmed from the actress’ sudden marriage announcement. They said that the rumors were groundless. “She will be filming a drama for the next year and will not be able to on her honeymoon”, the agency added hinting at her extremely busy schedule.

In addition, XYZ Studio further emphasized Jo Bo Ah’s plans to continue her career saying, “ She plans to continue working as an actress even after marriage."

On August 28, Jo Bo Ah’s agency announced that the actress has found her special person with whom she shares a close bond founded on deep trust and affection. She is set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend this October.

The fall wedding will be held privately in Seoul, considering the groom-to-be is a non-celebrity. The ceremony will be attended by both parties’ families and close acquaintances.

Although previously, the Tale of the Nine-Tailed actress expressed her wishes to get married by 30, the news still came as a surprise to the fans. In particular, she has always kept her love life under wraps, avoiding dating rumors since her debut.

Jo Bo Ah made her acting debut in 2011 and gradually rose to fame with a string of diverse roles. In 2012, she landed her first major role and breakthrough in tvN’s coming-of-age drama Shut Up Flower Boy Band.

As she advanced in her acting career, she managed to bag some popular K-drama roles in her portfolio, showcasing her outstanding talents. She is best known for Tale of The Nine-Tailed, My Stranger Hero, Military Prosecutor Doberman, Destined With You, and more.

She is now set to return to the K-drama land with Netflix’s historical drama Hong Rang and Kim So Hyun starrer Disney+ black comedy series Knock Off.

