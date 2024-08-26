Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah confirmed to star in upcoming black comedy K-drama Knock Off

Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah are confirmed to star in the upcoming black comedy K-drama Knock Off. On August 26, Disney+ announced their casting as the leads and revealed the broadcast plans for the new series.

Knock Off follows the dramatic story of a man whose life is dramatically altered by the 1997 Asian financial crisis (known in Korea as the IMF crisis), as he transforms from an ordinary office worker into a kingpin of the global counterfeit market. The drama will be directed by Park Hyun Suk, renowned for his work on hit series such as Forest of Secrets 2 (also known as Stranger 2), Uncontrollably Fond, and Song of the Bandits.

Kim Soo Hyun will play Kim Sung Joon, the king of the counterfeit world. After losing his job due to the IMF crisis, Kim Sung Joon enters into the counterfeit industry and becomes the vice president of Saemmool Market, a major counterfeit hub in Korea. Using his remarkable intellect, quick thinking, and ambition, he rises to dominate the global counterfeit market, becoming its king.

Jo Bo Ah will portray Song Hye Jung, Kim Sung Joon’s ex-girlfriend. As a special judicial police officer tasked with cracking down on counterfeit goods, Song Hye Jung will develop a tense cat-and-mouse dynamic with Kim Sung Joon as they clash over counterfeit enforcement. Knock Off is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

On May 29, a Korean media outlet reported that Knock Off will premiere in a seasonal format. The production has confirmed that the black comedy drama will consist of two seasons, totaling 18 episodes, with nine episodes per season. The programming and exact release date have yet to be announced.

In addition, Kim Si Eun, known for her role in the 2020 drama Run On, will play a crucial character who becomes entangled in Kim Sung Joon’s counterfeit business. The star-studded cast of Knock Off also features Lee Jung Eun from Parasite, Jo Woo Jin of Goblin fame, Kim Hye Eun from Not Others, and Kang Mal Geum, who appeared in Gyeongseong Creature. Rookie actress Choi Gyu Ri, who portrayed Na In Woo’s sister in the hit drama Marry My Husband, will also join the cast as Kim Soo Hyun’s sister.

