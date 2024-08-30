Taeil loses 1 million Instagram followers overnight after exit from NCT due to sexual crime allegations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

Taeil has recently parted ways with NCT due to sexual crime allegations against him. The group’s agency SM Entertainment issued an official statement, revealing he is currently under investigation for unspecified sexual offenses. After the incident came to light, the K-pop idol saw a massive follower drop on Instagram, while most of his former bandmates also unfollowed him on the platform.

According to updates on August 30, ex-NCT member Taeil lost over 1 million followers on Instagram just within two days of exiting the group due to sexual crime accusations. Netizens have noticed that before the incident he had around 6 million followers on the platform. However, now his follower count shows 5 million.

Many of his fans were shocked after SM Entertainment mentioned that he had been charged with a criminal case due to unspecified sexual crimes. On online fan communities, people have expressed their grave disappointment and heartbreaks. Given the situation, the massive follower drop doesn’t come as a surprise.

Meanwhile, NCT and NCT 127’s official social media handles unfollowed him instantly after the situation came to light. His former bandmates Johnny and Winwin also unfollowed him on Instagram on August 29 while Taeyong even deleted photos with him in light of the situation.

For the unversed, on August 28, SM Entertainment published an official notice that sent a shockwave through the whole K-pop world. To everyone’s surprise, they announced that Taeil had been removed from the group after sexual crime allegations were brought against him.

The agency further said that although they are gathering all the facts, they have recognized the seriousness of the situation and decided to take prompt action. They ended the statement by saying that Taeil is fully cooperating with the police for further investigation. The company also expressed their deepest apologies for the offense caused by the artist.

Not long after, Bangbae Police Station shared their first response to the situation. In their statement, the police revealed that an investigation has been launched to thoroughly look into the allegations against the former NCT member. They also specified that the victims do not involve any same-sex individuals or minors.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

