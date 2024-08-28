Jo Bo Ah confirms marriage plans to longtime boyfriend via XYG Studio; wedding to be held privately in October

On August 28th, an exclusive report from a Korean media outlet revealed that Jo Bo Ah will be getting married in October at the Walker Hill Hotel. Her fiancé is a non-celebrity, and no additional details about him are publicly known. Jo Bo Ah has previously expressed her goal of marrying in her 30s, starting a family, and leading a normal life. Her agency has now confirmed the news.

Jo Bo Ah's agency, XYZ Studio, announced on the 28th that the actress has found a special person with whom she has built deep trust and affection over time, and they have decided to commit to each other for life this fall. The wedding will be held privately in Seoul, taking into account the non-celebrity groom-to-be and both families. The agency expressed their deepest gratitude to those who have supported and watched over Jo Bo Ah with warm hearts and requested fans to extend their warm congratulations.

Jo Bo Ah plans to continue her active acting career even after her marriage. The agency added that she will keep repaying the love and support from her fans with exceptional performances. They encouraged fans to continue showing interest and support in her career.

Jo Bo Ah made her acting debut in 2011 with a small role in the daily sitcom I Live in Cheongdam-dong on JTBC. She also hosted the audition program Made in U on the same channel and appeared in the Korean-Japanese co-production Koisuru Maison ~Rainbow Rose~.

In 2012, the talented actress landed her first major role as a former rich girl who falls for a rocker in tvN’s coming-of-age series Shut Up Flower Boy Band. Later that year, she took on a supporting role in the MBC period drama The King's Doctor. Jo Bo Ah is also well known for her roles in Goodbye to Goodbye, My Strange Hero, Forest, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Destined with You, and Military Prosecutor Doberman.

Jo Bo Ah is also set to star in the upcoming K-drama Knock-Off, alongside Kim Soo Hyun. The series chronicles the story of Kim Sung Joon (played by Kim Soo Hyun), an ordinary man who loses his job during the IMF crisis. He ventures into the world of counterfeit goods at the end of the 20th century and eventually rises to become the global leader in the counterfeit market by the 21st century.

