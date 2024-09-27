Jo Bo Ah’s Alley Restaurant co-stars Baek Jong Won, Kim Sung Joo to attend her October wedding with non-celeb fiancé; Report

Jo Bo Ah is currently preparing for the upcoming big step of her life. The actress is set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend in October. Although the ceremony will be held privately in Seoul, there are a few people who couldn’t be left out, such as her past co-stars Baek Jong Won and Kim Sung Joo.

On September 27, Korean media outlets reported that the celebrity chef and the popular MC had been personally invited by Jo Bo Ah herself. The actress worked with them on the popular SBS variety show Alley Restaurant in 2018. She had formed a close connection with Baek Song Won and Kim Sung Joo, even earning nicknames from the duo. Attending her wedding, they will give her their congratulatory applause.

On August 30, Jo Bo Ah through her agency XYZ Studio, announced her October wedding to her longtime boyfriend. The fall wedding is now set to be held on October 12 at the Aston House of the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul. This is a popular event venue among celebrities. In particular, after Crash Landing on You sweethearts Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin held their 2022 wedding in this venue, it became quite a hot topic.

Meanwhile, since her groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, the wedding is set to be held in a private ceremony, attended by only a small number of family members and close acquaintances.

Jo Bo Ah’s marriage announcement came as a surprise to the fans, leading to many ‘groundless’ speculations such as pre-martial pregnancy rumors. However, her agency strongly shut them down, saying that she plans on continuing her acting career even after marriage. They also mentioned that the actress will be keeping busy with her upcoming drama filming and will not even have time for her honeymoon until it ends.

On the work front, Jo Bo Ah has recently wrapped up the filming schedule for her upcoming Netflix drama Hong Rang, which is set to premiere soon. She has also begun shooting for her Disney+ series Knock Off with Kim Soo Hyun. She will continue to work on this upcoming series till next year.

