Jo Jung Suk mesmerizes with Love wins all rendition, IU returns favor with Hospital Playlist's Aloha cover; WATCH

Jo Jung Suk from the popular K-drama Hospital Playlist appeared as a guest for IU’s Pallete series. Both artists were engaged in various exciting conversations about different aspects of their lives. Moreover, Jo Jung Suk also covered IU’s recent single titled Love Wins All, and the latter also sang the former’s track Aloha.

Jo Jung Suk and IU covered each other's songs in latest video

On July 17, 2024, Jo Jung Suk swooned the fans with his soulful rendition of IU’s Love Wins All track. The Hospital Playlist star sang the song at IU’s Pallete series, showcasing his immense talent to the audience. IU has previously invited various artists to her show, such as BTS’ Suga, V, J-Hope, and more. Furthermore, IU also covered Jo Jung Suk’s OST from Hospital Playlist, mesmerizing the audience with her soothing delivery.

Jo Jung Suk appeared on IU’s show to promote his upcoming movie Pilot, which will be released on July 31, 2024. Moreover, the artists also chatted about the good old days when they worked as co-stars for the show You Are the Best in 2013, which was the first time they both took up lead roles.

More about Jo Jung Suk and IU

Jo Jung Suk is a South Korean actor who has appeared in various popular K-drama series apart from Hospital Playlist, such as The King 2 Hearts, Oh My Ghost, and Don't Dare to Dream, as well as films The Face Reader, My Love, My Bride, My Annoying Brother, Exit and more. The actor is currently preparing for his upcoming release, Pilot, alongside Han Sun Hwa.

IU, the South Korean singer and actress, is recognized for her roles in various critically acclaimed series and movies such as Dream High, Bel Ami, The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, Hotel del Luna, Broker, Dream and more. Recently, she made her solo comeback with a brand-new album titled The Winning in 2024.

