Jo Jung Suk says he is astonished by his female version's beauty in film Pilot; reveals wife Gummy’s reaction: Watch

Jo Jung Suk, the famous South Korean actor, recently led the movie Pilot, in which he transformed into a woman to save his job.

Jo Jung Suk recently came as a guest along with co-star Shin Seung Ho on Jang Do Yeon’s hit talk show Salon Drip 2 where he revealed how he and his wife reacted to his ‘woman’ version in Pilot film.

Jo Jung Suk and his film Pilot co-star Shin Seung Ho recently appeared as guests on the superhit web talk show Salon Drip 2 hosted by Jang Do Yeon.

At the show, the actors discussed their new movie Pilot that will released theatrically in South Korea on July 31, 2024. In the movie, Jo Jung Suk’s Han Jung Woo is forced to transform into a woman to get his job as a pilot back. He used to be a star pilot but loses his job overnight which pushes him to make this over-the-top changeover.

Talking about his transformation into a woman, Jo Jung Suk revealed that he was himself astonished by his female version’s beauty. The actor remarked when he looked in the mirror after dressing up as a woman for the film Pilot, he thought he looked “really pretty”.

Jo Jung Suk added that once while waiting in a coffee shop, when the sunlight was just perfect he could not help but admire himself in his female version as he looked at himself in his phone while saying “Oh wow” and ended up taking many selfies in that look.

When Jang Do Yeon asked Jo Jung Suk if he had shown his ‘woman’ version’s selfies to his wife Gummy, the actor smilingly divulged that when she saw them she said he looked really “pretty”.

Watch Jo Jung Suk’s whole fun conversation with Jang Do Yeon at Salon Drip 2 here:

Know Jo Jung Suk

Jo Jung Suk is a noted South Korean actor who is well known for his exceptional acting skills across movies and K-dramas. He is famous for his K-dramas Hospital Playlist, Captivating the King, Don’t Dare to Dream, and movies Hit-and-Run Squad, My Love, My Bride and Exit.

