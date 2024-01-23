Jo Se Ho pens heartfelt note for fans following non-celebrity dating news

Jo Se Ho has penned a letter to his fans in response to the recent news about his dating life. On January 22, his agency verified that he had been in a relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend, nine years his junior, for around one year. Subsequently, Jo Se Ho posted the following letter on his Instagram account.

Jo Se Ho’s letters to his fans post confirmation of dating

Along with confirming the news of Jo Se Ho dating, his agency disclosed Jo Se Ho's intention to tie the knot within the year, mentioning, "Jo Se Ho has expressed his desire for marriage to those close to him, and he intends to have a wedding this year."

Jo Se Ho’s letter to fans:

“Hello, this is Jo Se Ho.

Some of you may have already seen the news article today, and some of you might be finding out through this post.

This is my first dating news.

Some of you might have noticed when Yoo Jae Suk subtly mentioned it on Yoo Quiz on the Block.

Some of you have also sent me words of encouragement, wishing for a good person to enter my life soon.

Someone very precious has come into my life, and I want to spend a long time together with this person!

We’ve been together for almost a year now, and because we’ve become even more certain about each other, we’ve decided to cherish the time ahead even more.

I feel a little embarrassed writing this to you guys, but I think it would be great if you could celebrate with us.

Thank you all for your support.

Have a great day!!

More about Jo Se Ho and his shows

Born on August 9, 1982, Jo Se Ho is a South Korean comedian who began his career in 2001. Alongside his stand-up comedy pursuits, he has become a prominent figure in South Korean variety shows, featuring in well-known programs such as Roommate, Happy Together, Flower Crew, We Got Married, Law of the Jungle in Sumatra, Living Together in Empty Room, and more. Currently, he is a regular on tvN's You Quiz on the Block.

You Quiz on the Block, co-starring Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, is a South Korean variety show that delves into the daily lives of ordinary people. The hosts engage in conversations and surprise individuals with unexpected quizzes, aiming to bring a refreshing and unique experience to their day.

Jo Se Ho is also expanding his television presence with a role in the variety show Beat Coin, which airs on KBS2 every Thursday. This new game variety show, led by the producer of the third installment of 2 Days & 1 Night and Sister's Slam Dunk, along with the writer of Battle Trip, introduces a unique concept where a coin can determine fate. The stars participate in various games to accumulate points, and a simple coin toss can unpredictably influence the dynamics of the show. Despite its straightforward setup, the program promises unexpected fun and chemistry between the cast members, ensuring an entertaining experience for viewers.

