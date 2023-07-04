Suchwita Ep 13 Highlights: BTS’ SUGA tells Jo Se Ho he cried during pandemic due to concert cancellation

Suchwita returned after a few weeks’ time to BANGTANTV and the fans’ screens however it continued to be a source of major insight for the fans of BTS as member SUGA revealed his innermost thoughts while speaking to friend and comedian Jo Se Ho.

SUGA about not wanting to be center

With seven members there are about 30-35 seconds of time that each person would get at the center or lead position in a dance routine should it be divided equally. However, SUGA of the South Korean sensation BTS believes that he would rather give the spotlight position to fellow members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who he thinks are better at performance than him. At the same time, he wishes to do his best at his place working behind-the-scenes producing the songs for his team.

BTS’ SUGA reveals crying in front of his parents

The seemingly tough BTS member who his fans would know as a soft-hearted young man has rarely shed tears in the last 10 years that the group has been active publicly. However, he is not one to shy away from admitting that he too has tears and in the 13th episode of his drinking chat show, SUGA revealed that during a particularly difficult time in his career, he happened to cry in front of his parents for the first time. Having left his house at the age of 17 and living alone since he felt helpless after learning that all of the scheduled concerts for the Map of the Soul Tour were cancelled after initially being postponed. During the conversation with his friend Jo Se Ho, SUGA further spoke about sleeping in his parents’ room with them at the time, feeling helpless about the situation he was in.

Further, the BTS member spoke about losing a lot of weight due to feeling stressed, which made him wonder if he should be quitting his work. However, having changed since SUGA has since gone on a solo tour around multiple cities and has extended the SUGA | Agust D Tour with 3 days of encore concerts ending in Seoul.

