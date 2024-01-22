You Quiz on the Block star Jo Se Ho confirms dating non-celebrity for past one year; hopes to get married soon

Entertainer Jo Se Ho is confirmed to be in a relationship!

Previously it was reported by a media outlet that the comedian is dating a woman who is not a public figure. On January 22, Jo Se Ho’s agency A2Z Entertainment responded to the reports and issued an official statement to confirm his relationship status. The company stated, “It is true that Jo Se Ho is in a relationship. They are seriously dating with marriage in mind.”

Jo Se Ho is dating a 9-years younger non-celeb; wedding bells to chime soon

Jo Se Ho’s non-celebrity girlfriend is nine years younger than him. The representative from his agency also said that the duo has nurtured their relationship based on common interests and have mutually decided to take their bond to the next level. They are currently planning to hold their wedding this year. The wedding date has not been announced yet. The comedian also took to Instagram to shed light on his happy relationship status.

Jo Se Ho on the work front

Jo Se Ho is a renowned South Korean entertainer. He debuted in 2001 and has appeared in various variety shows, web shows, and television programs. He is known for his impeccable hosting skills and comic timing. Some of the notable variety shows that he has been part of include Roommate (2014-15), You Quiz on the Block (2018-present), Weekly Idol (2019), and more. He has also made an appearance in the popular K-drama, My Love from the Star (2013) and also hosted web series namely, Drop the Petty (2021), Jo Se Ho's Wine Bar (2021), and more.

In 2023, he entertained the audience with highly-viewed programs such as My Friends Are Smarter Than Me and Bromarble which also starred other famous celebs, namely Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Seung Gi, Ji Seok Jin, Kyuhyun, Joshua, and Hoshi.

Being a famous television personality, Jo Se Ho has been recognized for his incredible contribution to the entertainment industry. He has earned several accolades from all leading Korean channels such as KBS Entertainment Awards (2022), SBS Entertainment Awards (2014 and 2016), and MBC Entertainment Awards (2016 and 2019). He has also been nominated twice in the category of Best Male Variety Performer at South Korea’s most coveted award ceremony, Baeksang Arts Awards (2021-22).

