Jung Ho Yeon signs with Kim Go Eun and Park Sung Hoon’s agency BH Entertainment after leaving Saram Ent

Jung Ho Yeon, the popular actress has been confirmed to join a new agency. She has signed with BH Entertainment which houses multiple talents in the Korean entertainment industry. The company was founded by Jung Ho Yeon’s co-star from Squid Game Lee Byung Hoon which he established in 2006 and is currently operating as a subsidy for Kakao Entertainment.

On January 17, 2025, BH Entertainment officially announced that Jung Jo Hyeon had joined the agency. The agency posted on their social media handle to reveal the news and welcomed the actor eagerly to work together in new ventures.

The agency expressed their excitement about collaborating with actress Jung Ho Yeon, stating, “Jung Ho Yeon is an actress with unlimited potential who still has a lot more to show in the future.” They emphasized their commitment to supporting her growth through a meticulous and comprehensive management system that spans both domestic and international industries. The agency added that they aim to help Jung Ho Yeon flourish as an actress admired and loved worldwide.

The company includes some of the biggest names in the industry such as Kim Go Eun, Park Sung Hoon, Park Bo Young, GOT7’s Jinyoung, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Ji Ah and more. Moreover, Jung Ho Yeon’s Squid Game co-star Park Hae Soo is also included in the star-studded roster. Previously, Jung Ho Yeon signed with Saram Entertainment in 2020 and made her acting debut in 2021.

Since Squid Game, Jung Ho Yeon has continued her global journey, appearing in Apple TV's Disclaimer alongside Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, further solidifying her international presence. Moreover, it has also been announced that she will be starring opposite Theo James in the upcoming movie, The Hole. Jung Ho Yeon is set to appear next as the female lead in Na Hong Jin’s Hope, alongside Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

Jung Ho Yeon has received immense popularity and international acclaim for her part in Squid Game, making this news much-anticipated by fans. The actress has won several accolades, including a SAG award under the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for the drama series.

