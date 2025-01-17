Buried Hearts stills: Park Hyun Sik transforms into cold and calculated man fueled by vengeance in this high-stakes thriller
Park Hyung Sik is classy with a touch of narcissism set to get the man responsible for his ruin in the upcoming political K-drama Buried Hearts. Check out new stills inside.
Buried Hearts is an upcoming K-drama series starring Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho in the leading roles. Ahead of its premiere, new stills featuring Park Hyung Sik have been released showcasing a glimpse into his enigmatic role. The revenge drama follows two individuals fighting over a hefty amount of money, leading to unusual circumstances.
On January 17, 2025, the production team of Buried Hearts released new stills of Park Hyung Sik as Seo Dong Joo. In the images, the actor is seen in a sleek black suit donning an intense gaze with a piercing intensity that feels almost intrusive. His composed expression, though polite, carries an undertone of cold detachment and enigmatic charm. Park Hyung Sik, known for his comforting and warm-hearted roles, takes a striking turn as Seo Dong Joo—a cold and calculated character driven by relentless ambition.
Park Hyung Sik also radiates a refined and mature charisma in this role. His perfectly styled hair and tailored black suit emphasize his polished demeanor, while his sharp brows and serious expression add an air of sophistication that completely redefines his usual look. It is guaranteed that he will gain new fans as he looks naturally handsome even with a troubling expression.
The plot follows two men whose fates become intertwined through a massive sum of money. One man, in a desperate bid for survival, hacks into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion won. Meanwhile, the other man, a powerful and shadowy figure, kills someone, only to later realize that the 2 trillion won he loses was already stolen, unbeknownst to him, through the hack.
Park Hyung Sik as Seo Dong Ju, is a loyal and ambitious leader in Daesan Group's chairman's office, known as the Daesan Man. Despite outward loyalty, he harbors deep, consuming ambitions to take control of the entire group. Heo Joon Ho will portray a key character as Yeom Jang Seon, a powerful former National Intelligence Service director and law school professor.
Directed by Jin Chang Gyu and written by Lee Myung Hee, the supporting cast of the show includes Hong Hwa Yeon, Lee Hae Young, Gong Ji Ho, Kwon Soo Hyun and more. The show is set to premiere on February 14, 2025.
