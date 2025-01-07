Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah and Cha Hak Yeon join forces to solve cases in new teaser for upcoming K-drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin
Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin has released the first teaser featuring Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, and Cha Hak Yeon. Check it out inside.
Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin is an upcoming South Korean series starring Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, and Cha Hak Yeon. The first teaser for the show has been released, delving into the chaotic and complicated lives of the characters. The plot of the show follows a labor attorney, Nam Moo Jin, who starts seeing ghosts and helps them by solving cases related to labor.
On January 6, 2024, the production company of Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin released the first teaser for the upcoming show. The teaser opens with a glimpse into the turbulent life of Noh Moo Jin, who starts encountering ghosts after surviving a near-death experience. Struggling to process what he sees, he wonders aloud if others are unable to see them.
The teaser explores the intertwined lives of Noh Moo Jin, Na Hee Joo, and Go Kyun Woo, who collaborate to investigate and resolve complex cases. Na Hee Joo emphasizes the distinction between their work and deceitful practices, asserting that their requests are rooted in truth rather than fabrication.
Watch Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin teaser
Jung Kyung Ho takes on the role of Noh Moo Jin, a labor attorney who gains the ability to see ghosts following a near-death experience. Despite his reluctance, he begins addressing labor issues presented by the spirits, ultimately driving his personal growth. Seol In Ah portrays Na Hee Joo, the mastermind behind revitalizing Noh Moo Jin’s struggling office, while Cha Hak Yeon appears as Go Kyun Woo, a former journalist who has transitioned into creating video content.
Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin is directed by Yim Soon Rye, who previously worked on shows like Little Forest and The Point Men. Kim Bo Tong wrote the script, which is most known for the hit series D.P. The show is set to be released in May 2025.
ALSO READ: ‘A movie we must see’: Son Ye Jin praises husband Hyun Bin’s new film Harbin with words of appreciation