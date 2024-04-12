Will Hospital Playlist starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Suk, Jung Kyung Ho and more get Season 3? Director hints at possibility

Hospital Playlist is a popular K-drama which is known for its portrayal of friendship and daily life. The drama stars Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok and Kim Dae Myung.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  11:14 PM IST |  7.4K
Hospital Playlist: tvN
Hospital Playlist: tvN

Hospital Playlist is a hit comedy, slice-of-life show which focuses of a group of five friends who have been together since college days and work together a the same hospital as doctors. The drama even got a season 2 and a spin-off is in the making which is expected to release soon. The first season of the series was released in 2020 and featured Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do in the lead roles. The second season premiered in 2021. The spin-off Resident Playbook is scheduled to air in 2024. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Producers speak about likelihood of Hospital Playlist Season 3

Director Shin Won Ho spoke up on the possibility of Hospital Playlist getting a new season and said that Hospital Playlist Season 3 is possible whenever the main actors Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do can all fit their schedules. This is a piece of happy news for fans as they would get the chance to see their favourite group of doctors once again if the show returns with a Season 3. 

Related Stories

Who is Jung Kyung Ho's girlfriend? Know about relationship with SNSD's Sooyoung
korean
Who is Jung Kyung Ho's girlfriend? Know about relationship with SNSD's Sooyoung
K-dramas like Marry My Husband: Perfect Marriage Revenge, The World of the Married, more
korean
K-dramas like Marry My Husband: Perfect Marriage Revenge, The World of the Married, more

More about Hospital Playlist 

Hospital Playlist Season 1 was released on March 12, 2020. Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do take on the main roles in this comedy drama.

The drama was directed by Shin Won Ho who also worked on Prison Playbook, Reply 1988 and more. Lee Won Jung, who also worked on these projects, wrote for Hospital Playlist. 

Hospital Playlist is streaming on Netflix. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles