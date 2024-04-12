Will Hospital Playlist starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Suk, Jung Kyung Ho and more get Season 3? Director hints at possibility

Hospital Playlist is a hit comedy, slice-of-life show which focuses of a group of five friends who have been together since college days and work together a the same hospital as doctors. The drama even got a season 2 and a spin-off is in the making which is expected to release soon. The first season of the series was released in 2020 and featured Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do in the lead roles. The second season premiered in 2021. The spin-off Resident Playbook is scheduled to air in 2024.

Producers speak about likelihood of Hospital Playlist Season 3

Director Shin Won Ho spoke up on the possibility of Hospital Playlist getting a new season and said that Hospital Playlist Season 3 is possible whenever the main actors Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do can all fit their schedules. This is a piece of happy news for fans as they would get the chance to see their favourite group of doctors once again if the show returns with a Season 3.

More about Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist Season 1 was released on March 12, 2020. Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do take on the main roles in this comedy drama.

The drama was directed by Shin Won Ho who also worked on Prison Playbook, Reply 1988 and more. Lee Won Jung, who also worked on these projects, wrote for Hospital Playlist.

Hospital Playlist is streaming on Netflix.