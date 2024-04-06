Prison Playbook star Jung Kyung Ho talks about vacation with girlfriend Sooyoung of Girls' Generation

Actor Jung Kyung Ho recently shared insights about his vacation with long-time girlfriend Sooyoung of Girls' Generation during a reunion with his Hospital Playlist co-stars on PD Na Young Seok’s YouTube channel.

Jung Kyung Ho tells about his vacation with his girlfriend SNSD’s Sooyoung

On April 5th, Jung Kyung Ho, known for his role in popular K-dramas like Prison Playbook, made an appearance on PD Na Young Seok’s YouTube channel alongside his former co-stars from Hospital Playlist, including Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Jeon Mi So. The video captured the group engaged in meaningful conversations while enjoying food and drinks.

During the interaction, Na PD asked Jung Kyung Ho about his recent trip to Australia, noting an evident tan on his nose. Jung Kyung Ho revealed that he went on vacation with his girlfriend, Sooyoung of Girls' Generation. When Na PD joked about their long-term relationship of 10 years, Jung Kyung Ho corrected him, stating it's actually been 12 years, emphasizing their strong bond.

Previously, on February 22, photos surfaced of Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho enjoying a date at a zoo in Sydney, Australia, which quickly went viral on social media. In the photos from their zoo visit, Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho are seen walking side by side, exploring the Sydney zoo together.

Fans expressed excitement over witnessing the couple's adorable outing, especially considering their longstanding relationship. This isn't the first time the couple has been spotted on public dates; they have been seen together on shopping and restaurant outings, often accompanied by friends like Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon.

More details about Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung

Jung Kyung Ho, born on August 31, 1983, is a prominent South Korean actor known for his versatility and compelling performances. He gained recognition for his roles in various dramas such as I'm Sorry, I Love You, Smile, You, Heartless City, and Prison Playbook. He continues to impress audiences with his talent in recent projects like Hospital Playlist and Crash Course in Romance.

Choi Soo Young, born on February 10, 1990, is a multi-talented South Korean singer, actress, and songwriter. She rose to fame as a member of the iconic girl group Girls' Generation and has since pursued a successful acting career, starring in numerous popular dramas such as Dating Agency: Cyrano, My Spring Days, and Run On.

Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung have been in a relationship since early 2013, confirmed in January 2014. The couple's bond grew stronger as they attended the same university and church, forming a deep connection beyond their shared industry.

