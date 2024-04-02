Master’s Sun star Gong Hyo Jin gives tour of her new house after marriage with Kevin Oh

When the Camellia Blooms actress Gong Hyo Jin shared a glimpse of her new home on March 31st on Kim Na Young's nofilterTV YouTube channel. The video, titled First Look at Gongvely Gong Hyo Jin's Home Interior Style Beyond Fashion Sense, is up for viewing.

First look at Gong Hyo Jin’s house

Kim Na Young visited the home of actress Gong Hyo Jin, expressing excitement about the special security measures. Gong Hyo Jin welcomed her at the door, where a painting by Kim Na Young's boyfriend, My Q, caught her eye. Gong Hyo Jin shared her nervousness about revealing her home post-marriage, noting that their true newlywed residence is in the US.

Gong Hyo Jin's home showcases her unique style, featuring sliding doors and a converted wardrobe room reflecting her preference for coziness. She transformed the kitchen into a lounge area and added a distinctive half-bath tub to the bathroom. With a playful touch, she explained her husband's love for a red and white striped wall, contrasting it with her preference for gloss. Notably, the house boasts a shoe room and a basement kitchen, adding structural uniqueness. Reflecting on the significance of home, she described it as a reflection of one's inner self and hinted at a farewell ceremony before moving out of the house she is living in currently.

Gong Hyo Jin reveals her decision to move out of newlywed home

Having resided in the house for approximately six years, Gong Hyo Jn is currently getting ready for a move. She shared her motivation for showcasing her home, expressing, "As I'm preparing to leave, I wanted to capture every nook and cranny of the place." Reflecting on her relationship with Kim Na Young, Gong Hyo Jin recalled their decade-long acquaintance originating from Fashion Week and mutual acquaintances, noting their closer bond when Kim Na Young began dating her close friend My Q.

Gong Hyo Jin further talked about how she found comfort in the proximity of Kim Na Young's home during her wedding planning stress, where her husband and My Q initially crossed paths. Kim Na Young observed the international atmosphere of the house, while Gong Hyo Jin underscored her emotional attachment to the residence, having lived there for more than six years and even getting married while residing there. Gong Hyo Jin mentioned redevelopment concerns in the area as the driving force behind their decision to move.

Gong Hyo Jin is set to star in the next tvN drama Ask the Stars, a romantic comedy set in a space station with Lee Min Ho as the male lead, which will air in 2024.

