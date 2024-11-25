Jung Woo Sung confirms he is the father of Moon Gabi's child; long-term noncelebrity girlfriend reportedly unaware

On November 24, 2024, Artist Company, the agency representing Jung Woo Sung, confirmed a report by Dispatch stating that the actor is the father of model Moon Gabi’s son. In their statement, the agency added that the actor is currently exploring the best childcare arrangements and is committed to taking full responsibility for his child.

The confirmation came just two days after Moon Gabi surprised her followers on Instagram with an announcement revealing that she had become the mother of a baby boy. Moreover, the report also revealed that Moon Gabi had hoped to marry Jung Woo Sung, but he did not share the same intention.

Meanwhile, an exclusive report by Tenasia on November 25, 2024, has added further layers to the unfolding story. According to the outlet, Jung Woo Sung is in a long-term relationship with a non-celebrity woman. Sources describe the relationship as serious, with the couple reportedly having dated for over a year.

The report also noted that Jung Woo Sung and his girlfriend had joined Lee Jung Jae and Im Se Ryung, a high-profile couple in Korea, on double dates. Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung, known for their close friendship, frequently collaborate on films and commercials.

However, Tenasia reported that Jung Woo Sung’s girlfriend was likely unaware of his situation with Moon Gabi. This revelation has reportedly left her in shock, particularly as the timeline suggests Moon Gabi learned of her pregnancy in June 2023.

When asked about Tenasia’s report, a representative from Artist Company declined to comment, stating that details about Jung Woo Sung’s relationship are part of his private life.

On November 22, 2024, Moon Gabi reflected on her pregnancy, sharing that she was unprepared for the unexpected news and chose to keep the experience private. She explained that instead of openly celebrating her pregnancy and receiving congratulations, she spent most of the time quietly with her family’s support. She added that this decision was made for the well-being of her unborn child, as she felt it was important to protect something so precious by keeping it hidden.