‘Jungkook came right away’: BTS’ V treats fans with throwback ‘Taekook’ moments from Hawaii; See PICS

BTS’ V has shared a new Instagram update featuring his bandmate Jungkook. The Rainy Days singer revealed that when he was missing the Seven singer in Hawaii, all he had to do his tell him and he came right away. Their strong and endearing friendship has absolutely won the hearts of fans.

BTS’ V shares ‘Taekook’ moments with Jungkook

On July 21, V took to his Instagram and shared a few pics from his Hawaii trip accompanied by a friend. He shared two pictures with Jungkook, with a heart-warming caption that read, “I said, Jungkook-ah I’m in Hawaii now. I want to see you”.

He revealed that Jungkook came right away to join V on this trip. Fans are amazed to see their so much strong bond, that the Seven singer took a nine hours flight from South Korea and flew to Hawaii just to reunite with his dear friend.

Here’s V’s recent Instagram update:

Fans react to ‘Taekook’ power

The word ‘Taekook’ describes the strong friendship between BTS bandmates Jungkook and V (birth name Kim Taehyung). Fans who root for the duo have utmostly expressed their amazement after V shared the recent Instagram stories.

In the second photo with Jungkook, the FRI(END)S singer wrote ‘So pretty I could die’, putting the caption right on his face. As soon as fans noticed it they can’t help but appreciate their camaraderie.

ARMYs were also stunned to see that not only did Jungkook instantly fly to Hawaii but also took a 9-hour long tiring flight to meet V. Others are hilariously reacting to how Jungkook landed on the Island and instantly purchased a floral shirt.

Overall, fans felt really happy to be treated with a new ‘Taekook’ moment after a while.

Jungkok and V’s latest activities

Jungkook and V both are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Both BTS members enlisted for the same in December 2023 and are likely to be discharged in June 2025. Meanwhile, on the work front, V released a digital single FRI(END)S, and a new photobook TYPE 1. On the other hand, Jungkook has unveiled Never Let Go, as the song for BTS FESTA 2024.

