BTS’ Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band overtakes V’s FRI(END)S as fastest 2024 K-pop song to hit 100 million Spotify streams

BTS’ Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) continues to soar high on various music platforms. With this fan-favorite track, the K-pop idol has landed his biggest career debut, also becoming the fastest soloist in 2024 to achieve 100 million streams on Spotify.

According to Spotify updates on July 21, Jimin’s MUSE pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) surpassed a whopping 100 million streams on Spotify.

Released on June 28, the track reached this stream count within 22 days, becoming the fastest K-pop song in 2024 to achieve the feat. With this, Jimin has overtaken his bandmate V’s latest digital single FRI(END)S.

More about Jimin's Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO)

On June 28, around 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST), Jimin dropped Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, along with a distinctively-molded music video. The track serves as a pre-release for his second solo album MUSE, which was unveiled on July 19.

Through the immaculately penned lyrics, the singer expressed the ‘untold truth’, giving a shoutout to BTS’ LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR track The Truth Untold. The name of the song heavily relies on the word Smeraldo, which is the name of the fictional flower, coined by BTS.

At the same time, the song’s title was conceptualized from iconic rock band The Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It was later revealed that while planning his album MUSE with producers Pdogg, EVAN, and GHSTLOOP, with whom Jimin previously collaborated on FACE, the four of them started addressing themselves as a cohesive group. What first emerged as a playful name, soon became the pre-release track’s title for Jimin’s MUSE.

Apart from this song, this album also features the title track Who, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This, which were all dropped along with the album on July 19.

Let’s rewatch Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band MV to celebrate 100M Spotify streams:

What is Jimin doing now?

Meanwhile, Jimin is currently completing his mandatory military service, which he enlisted on December 12, 2023. After 8 months of service as an active duty soldier, the K-pop idol is set to be discharged in June 2025, alongside bandmate Jungkook. He will then reunite with the rest of the group to resume BTS activities.

