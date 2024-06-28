BTS’ Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band becomes fastest 2024 K-pop song to top iTunes in 100 regions

BTS’ Jimin released Smeraldo Graden Marching Band as a pre-release for his forthcoming second solo album MUSE. Within hours of its release, the song has topped the iTunes chart in 100 regions across the globe. With this, the song is now the fastest K-pop solo to achieve this feat in 2024.

On June 28, within hours of release, Jimin’s MUSE pre-release track Smeraldo Graden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) topped the iTunes chart in 100 countries across the globe. Among those regions are Australia, Brazil, India, Italy, Japan, Czech Republic, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United States, United Kingdom, Vietnam, Canada, Thailand, and more.

With this, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) is now the fastest song to achieve this milestone among all K-pop solos released in 2024 so far.

On June 28, around 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST), Jimin released Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), accompanied by a dreamlike music video. Serving as the pre-release track for his forthcoming solo album MUSE, this song is all about the truth that one couldn’t say aloud.

Through the tender lyrics, the talented singer referenced the fictional flower named Smeraldo, coined by BTS. The word signifies ‘the untold truth’ and with this, Jimin gave a shoutout to his group’s LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR song The Truth Untold.

Meanwhile, the song is loosely inspired by the iconic rock legend The Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

It has been revealed that while making the song with his FACE collaborator producers Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and EVAN, they casually addressed themselves as Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. While working on tracks for MUSE as a cohesive band, they found the perfect pre-release song from the playful cohesive name.

Celebrate this special moment with a rewatch of Jimin’s music video for Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO):

Meanwhile, Jimin is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, which he enlisted on December 12, 2023. Following the 18 months of service, he will most likely be discharged on June 11, 2025, alongside his bandmate Jungkook.

