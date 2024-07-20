From BTS' V and Jimin to BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie: 5 K-pop idol pairs we wish would debut as duo

The world of K-pop is filled with the diverse and exceptional talents of numerous idols, all showcasing their individual style on stage. Although they impress us collectively with their skills, energy, and unity, we can’t help but wonder which idols would make an exceptional pair if they debuted as a duo.

So wonder no more; here are five K-pop duos we believe could make a significant impact on the global music scene if they were to debut together as a duo:

What if these 5 K-pop idol duos make their debut together





1. Jimin and V (BTS)

This best friend duo has never failed to entertain us with their cute banters and heartwarming bond. They share not only a deep friendship but also a remarkable musical synergy. Jimin's delicate voice and ethereal high notes intertwined with V's deep, raspy voice are going to create a perfect and euphonious harmony that will mesmerize ARMYs.

Both Jimin and V exude a high level of energy and enthusiasm while performing onstage. Their enigmatic stage presence combined with their charismatic aura will woo fans in the best way possible.

By releasing their first album as a pair, they will not only make our biggest dream come true but also will be able to delve into different types of music genres while highlighting their remarkable ability to synchronize their dance moves and voices.

2. Jungkook (BTS) and Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)

Fans have been anticipating a collab between Jungkook and Mingyu ever since their friendship and endearing bond started creating a buzz on social media. Be it the late-night live or the many dancing videos, they have proved that they would make an amazing duo if they were ever to perform together.

Jungkook's smooth singing and outstanding dancing, combined with Mingyu's powerful rapping and strong presence on stage, would make for an incredibly dynamic pair that will leave the fans wanting more.

Jungkook and Mingyu are two of the most sensational K-pop artists right now. If they were to debut as a duo, they are, no doubt, going to take the charts by storm. The synergy between their skills and charisma would create a powerful presence on stage, fulfilling the wishes of ARMYs and CARATs alike.

3. Bangchan (Stray Kids) and RM (BTS)

Who would make a better K-pop duo than the leaders of two of the most popular K-pop groups, aka ‘the Fathers of K-pop,’ Bangchan and RM. Picture a collaboration between the two, where RM's deep and reflective words perfectly complement Bangchan's inventive musical ideas. Their ability to craft deep, meaningful, and soul-touching music, if combined, is going to be a remarkable moment for ARMYs and STAYs.

As the leaders of their own groups, Bangchan and RM possess a distinct insight into the challenges and nuances of the music industry, be it Korean or international. Their striking persona and strong stage presence would be a sight to behold if they were to perform as a duo.





4. Hoshi ( SEVENTEEN) and J-Hope (BTS)

If Hoshi and J-Hope were to make their debut as a duo, the stage would struggle to contain their boundless energy for sure. Both are known for their exceptional dancing abilities and contagious stage presence. The phenomenal fusion of their rap and singing capabilities will bring a new level of energy to their songs.

Hoshi, known for his impressive dance routines and lively stage presence, combined with J-Hope's dynamic energy and smooth dance moves, would raise the bar for performance in K-pop exceptionally high. If it ever happens, ARMYs and CARATs will surely go gaga over their partnership.

5. Jennie and Lisa (BLACKPINK)

The amount of buzz created and broken charts would have no limits if this iconic duo ever debuted together. It’s no mystery that BLINKs have been waiting for this to happen since forever. Jennie and Lisa have the potential to take the world by storm if they were to collaborate as a duo.

Their mesmerizing stage presence, created by Jennie's ability to perform seamlessly while switching between vocals and rap, paired with Lisa's intense rap delivery and impressive dance moves, would make them an unstoppable force in the music industry. For BLINKs, a Jennie and Lisa duo would be the ultimate epitome of girl power and musical innovation.

In conclusion, the idea of these idols debuting as pairs is an exciting concept for K-pop enthusiasts. Every duo showcases a distinct mix of skills, dedication, and charm that has the potential to revolutionize the realm of K-pop.

Even though these partnerships are currently just a fantasy, the amount of influence and buzz this will have on the K-pop industry and overall pop culture cannot be ignored. In the meantime, we can keep being ‘Delulu’ over the possibilities of this happening in the near future.



