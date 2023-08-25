Jungkook's Seven: Wooga Squad's Peakboy debuts new remix of BTS member's popular track; Collab on the way?

Peakboy whose real name is Kwon Sung Hwan is BTS' V's friend and one of the Wooga squad members. Peakboy is currently on his ongoing tour in New Zealand and Australia. He was spotted playing a self-composed remix of Seven by Jungkook during his set in Auckland. Fans could not contain their excitement when they got to know about it. Some even speculated if it was a hint of a possible collaboration between the two.

Peakboy is currently on his New Zealand and Australia Tour

Peakboy through his social media announced that he would be going on tour along with other artists to New Zealand and Australia. The tour began on August 23 in Auckland, New Zealand, and will be moving towards Australia to perform on August 25-26 in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. It was on August 23, during his Auckland gig, that he played one of his self-composed remixes for Seven by Jungkook. The remix received applause and people liked it. A small snippet from his Seven remix set was shared on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter). The user posted a small clip of Peakboy playing the remix for Seven by Jungkook and it was widely appreciated and shared by fans.

Fans are curious to know about a possible collaboration

Peakboy had been hinting about the self-composed remix of Seven by Jungkook through his Instagram stories. Before starting his Australia/New Zealand tour he shared small visuals of him working on the remix from his studio. This piqued the curiosity of fans who follow him, speculating if Peakboy and Jungkook would be collaborating on the song. Peakboy was also seen along with BTS' V and the rest of the Wooga Squad members including Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik in the show In The Soop: Friendication. The show depicts the travel stories of the Wooga Squad members together. He was also seen at the Choi Woo Sik's 33rd birthday where the rest of the members of the squad reunited to celebrate his day.

