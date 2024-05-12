Top 9 highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema: Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

For ages, South India has proudly boasted of having some of the most talented actresses in the country. There have been prominent names like Sheela, Srividya, Jayalalithaa and many more in the yesteryear of cinema to present-day actresses like Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others.

These actresses have successfully managed to carve a niche for themselves with their exemplary performances in what is usually considered a male-dominated industry. They are also some of the most sought-after artists in the country at present and also receive handsome paychecks. Let's take a look at the top 9 highest-paid South Indian actresses.

1. Trisha Krishnan (Rs 10 crores approx)

Trisha Krishnan is undoubtedly one of the most mesmerizing actresses in the industry today. And so, it should barely come as a surprise that she is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian industries. It is learnt that she charges Rs 10 crores per film that she does. Further, if reports are to be believed, the actress has charged a whopping Rs 12 crores for featuring in Kamal Haasan’s next with Mani Ratnam, titled Thug Life. However, these are not official numbers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Apart from Thug Life, the actress is also slated to appear alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Vishwambhara which is scheduled to release during Sankranti, 2025. Further, she has also filmed her scenes alongside Tovino Thomas in the upcoming Malayalam film Identity.

2. Nayanthara (Rs 5 to 10 crores approx)

Advertisement

Securing the next spot in the list is none other than Kollywood Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The actress known for her versatility is said to charge between the range of Rs 5 to 10 crores per movie. The actress was last seen in the comedy-drama film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. Her next film is alongside R Madhavan and Siddharth which is a sports drama titled, The Test. Furthermore, she is also set to reunite with Yogi Babu for a film titled Mannangatti Since 1960, helmed by debutant Dude Vicky. Nayanthara has also recently signed for a film titled Dear Students, which will be bankrolled by Nivin Pauly.

3. Srinidhi Shetty (Rs 7 crores approx)

Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty grabs the third place on the list. It is reported that the KGF actress earns a whopping Rs 7 crores per film. The actress, who was last seen in the Tamil film Cobra, will next be seen alongside Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Raashi Khanna in the upcoming Telugu film Telusu Kada, and is also said to be a part of Kichcha Sudeepa’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Kichcha47. KGF franchise was a complete game-changer for Shetty.

4. Pooja Hegde (Rs 5 crores approx)

Pooja Hegde is a name that needs little to no introduction. The actress who made her debut in 2012 has grown to be one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry at present and is said to earn an astounding Rs 5 crores for every film she features in. The actress who was last seen in the 2023 action comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, which featured Salman Khan in the lead role, is currently working on her next with Shahid Kapoor, titled Deva. The film is touted to be an action thriller flick, and is helmed by renowned Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews in his Hindi directorial debut.

5. Anushka Shetty (Rs 4- 7 crores approx)

Finding the next place on the list is one of the most prominent actresses in South Indian cinema, Anushka Shetty. The actress has successfully carved a niche for herself and enjoys an ardent fan-following as well. In a career spanning close to two decades, the actress has continuously entertained fans with her versatile performances. As per reports, the actress is said to earn between Rs 4-7 crore approx per movie, as of 2023.

Advertisement

Anushka Shetty was last seen in the Telugu romantic comedy film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, helmed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. The film also featured Naveen Polishetty in the lead, and was a massive success at the time of release. Apart from that, the actress is also currently working on her Malayalam debut titled Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, which features Jayasurya, Prabhu Deva and Vineeth in crucial roles as well, and is helmed by Rojin Thomas.

6. Rashmika Mandanna (Rs 5 crores approx)

Arguably one of the most sought-after actresses in the country at present is Rashmika Mandanna. Over the last eight years, the actress has carved a niche for herself and has avid fanfare as well. The actress, who made her debut in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party has since featured in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and even Hindi films. If reports are to be believed, the actress charges a fee of Rs 5 crore approx for her films. Furthermore, it is also learnt that for the blockbuster film Animal, she charged Rs 4 crores.

The actress is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Independence Day this year. Furthermore, she is also a part of Shekar Kammula’s upcoming film with Dhanush and Nagarjuna titled Kubera.

7. Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Rs 3 to 5 crores approx)

Having made her debut in 2010, Samantha Ruth Prabhu grabbed eyeballs instantly. The actress who has featured in films like Ye Maaya Chesaave, Eega, Mersal, Super Deluxe, U Turn and more is one of the favorite actresses of the Indian audience. The actress has proved her versatility, leaving a mark in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi industries. It is understood that for every film she takes up, she charges a fee of Rs 3 - 5 crores approx.

Samantha, who had taken a sabbatical from work following health concerns, quite recently announced the launch of her own health podcast titled Take 20. Additionally, she will next be seen in the upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also features Varun Dhawan in the lead, and has been helmed by director duo Raj & Dk. Sam has also announced Telugu film, Bangaram.

Advertisement

8. Tamannaah Bhatia ( Rs 5 crores approx)

Securing the eighth spot on the list is none other than Tamannaah Bhatia. Having made her debut in 2005, Tamannaah has given some stellar performances films over the last 19 years in films like Ayan, Paiyaa, 100% Love, Oopiri and many more. She has ventured into Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and quite recently even Malayalam films. As per News18, Tamannaah Bhatia charges between Rs 4 crore to 5 crore per movie. In 2018, she had reportedly charged Rs 50 lakh for a 10-minute performance.

Tamannaah’s latest film, Aranmanai 4, hit the theaters on May 3rd, and has garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike. The actress has three films coming up, namely Vedaa, alongside John Abraham, Stree 2, alongside Rajkumar Rao and the Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2.

9. Rakul Preet Singh (Rs 2 to 3 crores approx)

Making her debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009, Rakul Preet Singh has gone on to earn a place in the hearts of millions of cinephiles. The actress, who is an active part of the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi industries is said to earn Rs 2 to Rs 3 crores per movie. Rakul Preet Singh, who was seen earlier this year alongside Sivakarthikeyan in Ayalaan, is currently working on her upcoming film, Indian 2, which features Kamal Haasan in the lead, and is helmed by S Shankar. It is understood that the film will hit the theatres later this year.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

ALSO READ: Top 7 Tamil Comedians of all time who made us laugh out loud: Vadivelu, Santhanam to Yogi Babu