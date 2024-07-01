JYP Ent's Miss A turns 14: Promising K-pop girl group with Suzy, Fei, Jia and Min's best songs, disbandment and more

miss A, a trailblazer K-pop girl group that debuted in 2010 and disbanded in 2017 completes 14 years since their debut. For seven years, while being active they left a lasting impression as a leading K-pop girl group of 2nd generation. Today, on miss A’s 14th debut anniversary let’s map its journey, music, members, and more.

Who was miss A?

miss A was a popular K-pop girl group formed by JYP Entertainment, who also launched more leading K-pop groups over the years including GOT7, 2PM, TWICE, and ITZY among others.

Get to know members of miss A

Prior to the debut, the group consisted total of five trainees. However, Hyerim who trained with the other members joined Wonder Girls later. Notably, around this time, before making the official debut they appeared on a Chinese variety show, quickly earning the name Chinese Wonder Girls.

In 2010, after Bae Suzy joined, the cohesive group with three members at that point became known as miss A. Later that year, Min joined for the debut, making it a four-piece K-pop girl band.

In 2010, miss A debuted with two Korean members Bae Suzy and Min, and two members hailing from China - Fei, and Jia.

Debut: the beginning

On July 1, 2010, with their single Bad Girl Good Girl from their first album Bad but Good, miss A marked their official debut. Their debut track quickly became a massive hit in South Korea, foreshadowing the bright future that was ahead of this group.

Bad Girl Good Girl further solidified the group’s beginning by staying atop music charts in the country, even breaking previously set records by the legendary group Girls’ Generation (SNSD).

In September 2010, miss A marked their comeback with their second single album Step Up, and the lead single Breathe. This album brought the members many music show wins.

The journey continues: first full album and Chinese debut

In 2011, miss A announced their comeback with their first full-length album A Class. Released on July 18, 2011, this compilation album included a total of 13 songs including lead Good Bye Baby, four new tracks, and their previous hits.

On September 30, 2011, miss A marked their official Chinese debut with the special edition of their first full-length album A Class. Additionally, they released Chinese versions of the singles Bad Girl Good Girl, Breathe, Good Bye Bbay, and Love Again.

miss A continues their record steaks

miss A made their 2012 comeback with the new EP called Touch, which was released on February 19 originally. The following day, the music video for the title track of the same name was uploaded to their YouTube channel and garnered over 1 million views within a day.

At that time, it was a huge achievement that further cemented the group’s name as a leading girl group. The EP performed really well commercially across the nation and won the group many more music show awards.

In October of the same year, the group once again made their comeback with a fresh project album Independent Women Part III. Released on October 15, this mini-album featured a total of five tracks including the lead single I Don’t Need a Man, which soared high on music charts.

In 2013, miss A released their second studio album Hush.

Real miss A

On March 30, 2015, miss A marked their highly-anticipated comeback with a brand new extended play Colors. With this new EP, they also debuted a reality series titled Real miss A. This show provided great insights into the group and its members.

From their day-to-day activities, music music-making process to friendships, trials, and tribulations, Real miss A became an instant fan favorite across the borders. At the same time, with the reality show’s popularity, the group’s new EP Colors received much praise from fans.

In particular, the music video for its lead track Only You surpasses 2 million views within 24 hours, setting a new personal record for the group.

Disbandment: End of a remarkable journey

Following their 2015 EP Colors, miss A went on an indefinite hiatus. In May 2016, member Jia parted ways with the group. Around this time, the remaining three members Suzy, Fei, and Min also ventured into solo activities.

In November 2017, Min also left the group after her contract with JYP Entertainment reportedly came to an end. Around this time, many reports surfaced stating that the group would soon disband.

Despite the heartbreaking reports, fans were looking forward to some good news. However, further breaking the fans’ hearts, miss A bid farewell. On December 27, 2017, the group’s agency JYP Entertainment confirmed that miss A had officially disbanded.

Though, their bright career lasted only 7 years, miss A remains one of the top best-selling K-pop groups of all time. With their power injecting music the group has influenced a whole generation of fans.

Happy debut anniversary to miss A!

