Top 10 popular K-pop girl groups with 4 members: BLACKPINK, aespa and more

The K-pop industry is a competitive place to be and girl groups with 4 members have been a winning formula. Some of K-pop's most beloved and iconic female groups consist of just four members. This number seems to work like magic, as these groups prove that greatness comes in small packages. With their compact lineup and equally distributed titles, these girl groups exude fierceness, power, and readiness to conquer the world. From powerful pioneers to rookie rising stars, prepare to be captivated by these remarkable girl groups dominating the K-pop scene with their impressive vocals, captivating visuals, and infectious energy. And for fan bases of old-school K-pop groups, brace yourself for a wave of nostalgia that might just bring tears to your eyes.

Here is the list of 10 K-pop girl groups with 4 members

aespa

aespa emerges as one of the hottest four-member female K-pop groups, venturing boldly into the metaverse that has taken the music industry by storm. Combining avatar and experience in their name, they offer a groundbreaking entertainment venture with four virtual personas performing in the digital realm. Beyond their innovative concept of futurism and alternate universe narrative, aespa, with members Karina, Winter, Ningning, and Giselle, captivates audiences with their unconventional music style characterized by hard-hitting percussion, heavy beats, and futuristic synths. With each release, they maintain their distinct production flair, ensuring that aespa's uniqueness remains unstoppable in the ever-evolving K-pop landscape.

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, a four-member K-pop group under YG Entertainment, burst onto the scene in 2016 with their highly anticipated debut single Whistle, captivating audiences worldwide. With each subsequent release, the group effortlessly soared to the top of the charts, solidifying their status as global icons. Their popular songs include hits like Boombayah, Stay, and Kill This Love resonated with fans across the globe, propelling BLACKPINK to unprecedented success.

Known for their charismatic performances and edgy style, members Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo have garnered widespread acclaim. Their collaborations with international artists such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez further elevated their profile on the global stage. Renowned for their visually stunning music videos, high production value, and fierce choreography, BLACKPINK continuously pushes boundaries and sets new standards in K-pop.

MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO, consisting of members Moonbyul, Solar, Wheein, and Hwasa, stands out as one of the industry's most talented four-member girl groups. Known for their powerhouse vocals, exquisite harmonies, girl crush concepts, and diverse musical blends, MAMAMOO has carved a unique niche since their debut single, Mr. Ambiguous.

Setting themselves apart from other girl groups, MAMAMOO has captivated audiences with their eclectic mix of retro, jazz, and R&B styles. Their music not only showcases their vocal prowess but also conveys positive messages of self-love and acceptance, reflecting the members' vibrant and playful personalities.

2NE1

Debuting in 2009, 2NE1 initially gained attention as the sister group to their label mates BIGBANG. However, the four-member K-pop sensation quickly skyrocketed to superstardom with their debut single, Fire. Comprising members CL, Minzy, Dara, and Bom, 2NE1 made waves in the industry with their fierce and bold image, along with their distinctive fusion of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music.

Renowned for their edgy and flamboyant style, 2NE1 continued to dominate the girl group scene, fueled by the exceptional talents of each member. Despite their eventual disbandment in 2016, iconic 2NE1 hits such as I Don't Care, Lonely, Come Back Home, and I Am The Best remain essential additions to any K-pop playlist.

Girl's Day

Girl's Day initially debuted with five members, but in 2012, they transitioned to the iconic four-member lineup consisting of Sojin, Minah, Hyeri, and Yura, which fans recognize them as today. This quartet brought fresh energy to the K-pop scene with their unique electro-funk sound and mesmerizing dance performances.

Renowned for their infectious melodies, sassy lyrics, and dynamic stage presence, Girl's Day swiftly captured the hearts of fans with chart-topping hits like Expectation, Something, and Darling. Beyond their music career, the members of Girl's Day have also delved into acting and variety shows, showcasing their versatile talents and vibrant personalities.

SISTAR

SISTAR, undeniably one of the most beloved groups in K-pop history, made a splash with their debut single, Push Push, and soared to greater heights thereafter. The quartet, comprising Hyolyn, Bora, Soyou, and Dasom, captivated audiences with their catchy dance-pop tunes and alluring images. Each summer, SISTAR's songs would reign atop the South Korean music charts, their signature dances and powerful vocals becoming synonymous with the season. Hits like Give It to Me, Shake It, Loving U, Alone, and Touch My Body only added to their illustrious discography.

Miss A

Following the triumph of Wonder Girls, JYP Entertainment introduced their second girl group to the scene with the electrifying single Bad Girl Good Girl. With subsequent hits such as Breathe, Goodbye Baby, and Hush, the group swiftly ascended to the top of the charts, showcasing their immense talent and captivating performances. Notably, their music echoed the signature sound of CEO Park Jin Young. Their contributions laid the groundwork for the emergence of newer JYP groups, including the immensely successful TWICE and ITZY.

Wonder Girls

While they may be primarily remembered as a five-member group with Sohee and Sunye, JYP Entertainment's inaugural girl group, Wonder Girls, deserves recognition for their impactful final four-member lineup. Originally comprising Sunye, Yeeun, Sunmi, Hyuna, and Sohee, the group encountered an early setback when Hyuna departed due to health concerns shortly after their debut. Subsequently, Wonder Girls underwent various lineup changes, with members leaving and new ones joining.

Despite these changes, Wonder Girls soared to international fame with their chart-topping hit Nobody, which not only dominated the Korean charts but also made history as the first Korean group song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Over the years, the group continued to release successful songs and albums, solidifying their status as one of their era's most iconic K-pop girl groups.

f(X)

f(x), a dynamic four-member group consisting of Victoria, Amber, Luna, and Krystal, made waves in the K-pop scene with their smash hit 4 Walls. Originally formed as a five-member group with the late Sulli, f(x) quickly rose to prominence with their catchy tunes, such as La Cha Ta, Nu ABO, and Electric Shock. Each member of the group has also pursued successful solo endeavors in music, acting, and modeling, showcasing their versatility and talent. However, in 2015, Sulli departed from the group to focus on her personal life, leading to f(x)'s indefinite hiatus in 2016. Their influence continues to resonate with fans, cementing their legacy as trailblazers in the world of K-pop.

Brown Eyed Girls

In 2006, the Brown Eyed Girls made their debut with the single Come Closer. However, it was their breakthrough moment in 2009 with the K-pop classic Abracadabra that catapulted them to stardom, thanks to their iconic Arrogant Dance. Renowned for their charisma and style, the Brown Eyed Girls are not just about appearances; their talent speaks volumes. Originally debuting as a ballad group, their commanding vocals shine through in every track they release, effortlessly hitting high notes with precision and exhibiting unmatched endurance.

Beyond their group activities, each member has achieved success as a solo artist while also taking on roles as judges and mentors on various reality competition shows. With their sophisticated style and mature dance performances, the Brown Eyed Girls have solidified their status as one of the most legendary girl groups in K-pop, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

