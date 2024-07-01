BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook, V and EXO’s Baekhyun lead most searched male K-pop idols list in South Korea; Know top 50

BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, V, EXO’s Baekhyun, and more male K-pop idols are the most searched on YouTube in South Korea. Joining them are BIGBANG’s G-dragon, SHINee’s Taemin, 2PM’s Junho, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and more A-list talents in the K-pop industry.

Top 50 most-searched male K-po idols in South Korea in last 5 years

Recently, a list of the top 50 most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in South Korea was unveiled. Leading the list are some top talented from the K-pop industry who are also extremely popular globally.

Here is the full list of the 50 most searched male K-pop idols in South Korea in the past 5 years:

1. BTS’ Jungkook

2. BTS’ Jimin

3. BTS’ V

4. EXO’s Baekhyun

5. BIGBANG’s G-dragon

6. BTS’ SUGA

7. SHINee’s Taemin

8. 2PM’s Junho

9. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

10. BTS’ Jin

11. WINNER’s MINO

12. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

13. NCT’s Haechan

14. NCT’s Jaehyun

15. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul

16. EXO’s D.O

17. NCT’s Jaemin

18. NCT’s Doyoung

19. SF9’s Rowoon

20. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun

21. NCT’s Mark

22. BTOB’s Lee Changsub

23. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

24. BIGBANG’s Taeyang

25. BTS’ J-Hope

26. BTS’ RM

27. BTOB’s Yook Sungjae

28. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan

29. EXO’s Kai

30. SHINee’s Jonghyun

31. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin

Advertisement

32. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan

33. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

34. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo

35. NCT’s Taeyong

36. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon

37. SHINee’s Onew

38. EXO’s Sehun

39. HIGHLIGHT’s Yang Yoseop

40. Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

41. SHINee’s Key

42. NCT’s Jeno

43. MONSTA X’s Shownu

44. EXO’s Chanyeol

45. MONSTA X’s Kihyun

46. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu

47. SEVENTEEN’s Woozi

48. Stray Kids’s Felix

49. SHINee’s Minho

50. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun

More about the groups leading most searched K-pop idols in South Korea

Among these 50 most-searched male K-pop idols, the leading group are BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, EXO, SHINee, Stray Kids, and MONSTA X.

BTS is a seven-member K-pop group formed by BIGHIT MUSIC. The group is globally renowned for its chart-busting music and outstanding collaborations with international artists.

Leading the list in second is SEVENTEEN, formed by HYBE’s subsidiary PLEDIS Entertainment. This group is also popular for its power-injecting music.

NCT, an SM Entertainment group’s members are the third most searched K-pop male idols in South Korea. The band is known for its consistent hits, which also leave a great influence on the fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin's first project after military discharge confirmed; K-pop star to visit deserted island on The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island