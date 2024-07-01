BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook, V and EXO’s Baekhyun lead most searched male K-pop idols list in South Korea; Know top 50
BTS members are leading the most-searched male K-pop idols in South Korea list. Joining them are EXO’s Baekhyun, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, and more. Read on to check out full list.
BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, V, EXO’s Baekhyun, and more male K-pop idols are the most searched on YouTube in South Korea. Joining them are BIGBANG’s G-dragon, SHINee’s Taemin, 2PM’s Junho, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and more A-list talents in the K-pop industry.
Top 50 most-searched male K-po idols in South Korea in last 5 years
Recently, a list of the top 50 most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in South Korea was unveiled. Leading the list are some top talented from the K-pop industry who are also extremely popular globally.
Here is the full list of the 50 most searched male K-pop idols in South Korea in the past 5 years:
1. BTS’ Jungkook
2. BTS’ Jimin
3. BTS’ V
4. EXO’s Baekhyun
5. BIGBANG’s G-dragon
6. BTS’ SUGA
7. SHINee’s Taemin
8. 2PM’s Junho
9. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
10. BTS’ Jin
11. WINNER’s MINO
12. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
13. NCT’s Haechan
14. NCT’s Jaehyun
15. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
16. EXO’s D.O
17. NCT’s Jaemin
18. NCT’s Doyoung
19. SF9’s Rowoon
20. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun
21. NCT’s Mark
22. BTOB’s Lee Changsub
23. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
24. BIGBANG’s Taeyang
25. BTS’ J-Hope
26. BTS’ RM
27. BTOB’s Yook Sungjae
28. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan
29. EXO’s Kai
30. SHINee’s Jonghyun
31. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin
32. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
33. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
34. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
35. NCT’s Taeyong
36. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
37. SHINee’s Onew
38. EXO’s Sehun
39. HIGHLIGHT’s Yang Yoseop
40. Stray Kids’ Hyunjin
41. SHINee’s Key
42. NCT’s Jeno
43. MONSTA X’s Shownu
44. EXO’s Chanyeol
45. MONSTA X’s Kihyun
46. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu
47. SEVENTEEN’s Woozi
48. Stray Kids’s Felix
49. SHINee’s Minho
50. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun
More about the groups leading most searched K-pop idols in South Korea
Among these 50 most-searched male K-pop idols, the leading group are BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, EXO, SHINee, Stray Kids, and MONSTA X.
BTS is a seven-member K-pop group formed by BIGHIT MUSIC. The group is globally renowned for its chart-busting music and outstanding collaborations with international artists.
Leading the list in second is SEVENTEEN, formed by HYBE’s subsidiary PLEDIS Entertainment. This group is also popular for its power-injecting music.
NCT, an SM Entertainment group’s members are the third most searched K-pop male idols in South Korea. The band is known for its consistent hits, which also leave a great influence on the fans.
