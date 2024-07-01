BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook, V and EXO’s Baekhyun lead most searched male K-pop idols list in South Korea; Know top 50

BTS members are leading the most-searched male K-pop idols in South Korea list. Joining them are EXO’s Baekhyun, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, and more. Read on to check out full list.

By Moupriya Banerjee
Updated on Jul 01, 2024  |  02:06 PM IST |  15.3K
BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, V, EXO's Baekhyun: Images from BIGHIT MUSIC, SM Entertainment
BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, V, EXO's Baekhyun: Images from BIGHIT MUSIC, SM Entertainment

BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, V, EXO’s Baekhyun, and more male K-pop idols are the most searched on YouTube in South Korea. Joining them are BIGBANG’s G-dragon, SHINee’s Taemin, 2PM’s Junho, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and more A-list talents in the K-pop industry.

Top 50 most-searched male K-po idols in South Korea in last 5 years

Recently, a list of the top 50 most searched male K-pop idols on YouTube in South Korea was unveiled. Leading the list are some top talented from the K-pop industry who are also extremely popular globally. 

Here is the full list of the 50 most searched male K-pop idols in South Korea in the past 5 years:

1. BTS’ Jungkook

2. BTS’ Jimin

3. BTS’ V

4. EXO’s Baekhyun

5. BIGBANG’s G-dragon

6. BTS’ SUGA

7. SHINee’s Taemin

8. 2PM’s Junho

9. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

10. BTS’ Jin

11. WINNER’s MINO

12. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun 

13. NCT’s Haechan 

14.  NCT’s Jaehyun

15. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul 

16. EXO’s D.O

17. NCT’s Jaemin 

18. NCT’s Doyoung 

19. SF9’s Rowoon 

20. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun 

21. NCT’s Mark 

22. BTOB’s Lee Changsub 

23. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi 

24. BIGBANG’s Taeyang 

25. BTS’ J-Hope 

26. BTS’ RM 

27. BTOB’s Yook Sungjae 

28. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan 

29. EXO’s Kai 

30. SHINee’s Jonghyun 

31. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin

32. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan 

33. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu 

34. SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo 

35. NCT’s Taeyong 

36. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon 

37. SHINee’s Onew 

38. EXO’s Sehun 

39. HIGHLIGHT’s Yang Yoseop 

40. Stray Kids’ Hyunjin 

41. SHINee’s Key 

42. NCT’s Jeno 

43. MONSTA X’s Shownu

44. EXO’s Chanyeol 

45. MONSTA X’s Kihyun

46. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu

47. SEVENTEEN’s Woozi 

48. Stray Kids’s Felix 

49. SHINee’s Minho

50. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun


More about the groups leading most searched K-pop idols in South Korea

Among these 50 most-searched male K-pop idols, the leading group are BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, EXO, SHINee, Stray Kids, and MONSTA X. 

BTS is a seven-member K-pop group formed by BIGHIT MUSIC. The group is globally renowned for its chart-busting music and outstanding collaborations with international artists. 

Leading the list in second is SEVENTEEN, formed by HYBE’s subsidiary PLEDIS Entertainment. This group is also popular for its power-injecting music. 

NCT, an SM Entertainment group’s members are the third most searched K-pop male idols in South Korea. The band is known for its consistent hits, which also leave a great influence on the fans.

Credits: YouTube
