My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2: Manga Chapter 332 Spoilers

This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia anime and manga

After the end of the Dark Hero Arc in the last season, the My Hero Academia anime started to cover the Star and Stripe Arc from the manga in the 7th season. The first episode of My Hero Academia season 7 came out on May 4th, Saturday, and covered chapters 329-331 of Kohei Horikoshi’s popular manga.

Star and Stripe is the 20th story arc of the My Hero Academia manga and is a very important part of the story that sets up the mood for the upcoming devastating battles against the villains. The story arc mostly consists of the fight between Tomura Shigaraki aka Tenko and the American pro hero, Star and Stripe.

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 will start covering chapter 332 of the manga

As the first episode of My Hero Academia season covered episodes 329-331, the logical conclusion is that the next episode will start by showing us what happens in chapter 332 of the manga.

The 332nd chapter of My Hero Academia manga begins with Star and Stripe’s past where she is shown lamenting the limitations of her quirk and the fact that she can never be as strong as All Might, she also wonders if this is because she is a girl. Her fellow soldiers reassure her that she is extremely strong and that it’s just the nature of her quirk New Order. They tell her to stop worrying about All Might and tell her to ask them for backup whenever she needs it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

In the present, Tiamat missiles make their way towards where the fight is happening and the hero tells the pilots to focus their lasers on Shigaraki. With the villain pinned to the ground, Star taps one of the missiles to redirect all of them towards Tomura and uses the huge construct of herself to blast him with them. She calls it the State-of-the-Art Hypersonic Intercontinental Cruise Punch and the explosion from the attack is seen by Endavor on the mainland.

After the attack subsides, Star and Stripe looks down to see a crater in the earth, from which Shigaraki once again emerges. He tells her that he anticipated a powerful attack and was able to hide just in time, and if it was anybody else, they would be done for. It will also be revealed that he used a Nomu as a decoy for the pilots when he ordered it to Burst. The Nomu explodes and Shigaraki jumps from jet to jet to make his way towards Star and Stripe.

The ending of chapter 332 is quite heavy

Just as Shigaraki makes his way toward the hero, a pilot tells her to use her quirk New Order to reconstruct the air around them to crush them both. However, Star and Stripe does not do that as she thinks that it won’t work due to Shigaraki’s super fast regeneration. As she cannot make herself do it, the hero only smiles to herself just as Shigaraki reaches her and grabs her face.

The end of chapter 332 already tells us that Shigaraki will be using his Decay quirk on Star and Stripe, ultimately resulting in her death. From what we can see in the preview for the upcoming 2nd episode of the anime, it will have some amazing battle scenes and we will get to see Star and Stripe’s New Order reach its full potential as she will weaken the villain to the point where he will have to take multiple days to recuperate. The ending of the next episode will be quite sad for everyone, especially Star’s mentor All Might. The 2nd episode of My Hero Academia season 7 is set to come out on May 11th, Saturday.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla or more anime and manga related content.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Chapter 422: Will Deku Win Against One For All? Here’s What To Expect