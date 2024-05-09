Rajkummar Rao recalls skipping lunch and surviving on biscuits and mango drinks during struggle days; DEETS

Rajkummar Rao is an example of how you can make it big in the industry despite being an outsider. The talented actor has been in Bollywood for almost 15 years now, and in these years, he has carved a niche for himself by doing back-to-back strong performances.

However, the journey has been full of struggles! Rajkummar, who is all set to be seen in the biographical film Srikanth, recently opened up about surviving an extremely tough time during his initial days in the industry.

Rajkummar Rao talks about his struggling days

During a recent interview with Ranveer Allahabdia, Rajkummar Rao shared that there was a time during his struggle days when he was left with only Rs 18 in his bank account. In a city like Mumbai, when you are looking for work in Bollywood, having such a low bank account can break anyone's spirit, but the actor kept on going. He also shared that he used to skip his lunch because of the lack of money and survived on biscuits and a small bottle of mango drink.

Rajkummar Rao's work front

Rajkummar is currently gearing up for the release of Srikanth, based on the life and struggles of visually challenged industrialist Srikant Bolla. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also stars Jyotika and Alaya F in pivotal roles and is slated to release on May 10, 2024.

Soon after, he will be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The makers recently dropped fresh posters of the pair, thus raising excitement about the film.

Rajkummar took to her Instagram handle to share the posters, captioning them, “Dreams & Love team up to give you an imperfectly perfect partnership! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024."

He will also be seen in the much-awaited horror comedy Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The Amar Kaushik directorial will be released on Aug 30, 2024.

