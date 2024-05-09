Kundali Bhagya, starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali in pivotal roles, has been making headlines lately. This show, produced by Ektaa Kapoor, has been airing for several years now and has successfully entertained the audience. Each character and storyline has left an everlasting impression on the hearts of the viewers.

Over the years, Kundali Bhagya has seen many leaps, and numerous new faces were roped in. For the unversed, a leap helps to boost the viewership of the daily soap. It gives audiences a fresh perspective and a reason to watch the show every day as it has a new storyline and characters.

Is Kundali Bhagya taking leap?

According to a report by Indian Forums, Kundali Bhagya's recent TRPs have been less satisfactory due to which the makers might head for another leap. As per the report, sources informed that the makers are planning a five-year leap and will introduce a new momentum and narrative. However, the makers haven't officially announced anything yet.

About Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali's exit:

For the uninformed, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali stepped in as lead actors after the show took a generation leap in 2023. Now after almost a year, the actors are rumored to quit the show. Yes, Sana and Baseer won't likely be a part of Kundali Bhagya post-leap. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Speculations are rife that Sana Sayyad is expecting her first child with her husband Imaad Shamsi due to which she decided to quit the show. Meanwhile, Baseer is reportedly not satisfied with the current storyline and thus wants to take an exit. It is also said that the production house is hunting replacements for Sana and Baseer.

According to Pinkvilla's sources, Marathi actress Akshaya Gaurav might be roped in to play Sana Sayyad's character, Palki. Akshaya has already done a mock shoot with the other actors for the role. If everything goes as planned, she will be seen playing the lead role. When asked about this, Akshaya declined to comment, saying that she is not allowed to reveal any details until the production house gives their approval.

After Baseer and Sana, Paras Kalnawat was also rumored to take an exit from the show. However, the actor refuted the reports by sharing an Instagram story.

Kundali Bhagya premiered on July 12, 2017, and continues to entertain viewers.

ALSO READ: Paras Kalnawat REACTS to rumors of him quitting Kundali Bhagya; will he exit after Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali?