This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia manga and anime

The world of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is filled with weird and powerful superpowers or quirks that individuals are usually born with. Throughout the six previous seasons of the anime, we got to see many different quirks from heroes and villains alike, but sometimes a new and powerful quirk still manages to take us by surprise.

The first appearance of American Pro Hero Star and Stripe’s powerful quirk New Order was such a moment of awe for people. Seeing it in action told fans why the hero is someone All Might respects so much and why her power is something All For One wants for himself.

Who is the user of New Order?

The appearance of America’s No. 1 Hero, Star and Stripe in the first episode of season 7 has been anticipated for a long time. The episode threw us right into the American hero’s fight against Shigaraki. Star and Stripe’s appearance made All Might really hopeful for the heroes’ victory against the villains, which told us how powerful she actually is. The fact that her power is something All For One wants for himself also goes to show us how it can be a game-changer in the upcoming battle. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The real name of Star and Stripe is Cathleen Bate and she is an American Pro Hero. Also known as the strongest woman in the world due to her excellent battle skills and powerful quirk, Bate adopted her hero name Star and Stripe as a way to pay respect to the flag of the USA. She is also a huge fan of All Might as he saved her and her sister during an attack when they were young and styles her hair after her favorite hero.

What is New Order? Strength and limitations explained

Star and Stripe’s New Order quirk is an extremely powerful quirk that allows her to set new rules for things by calling them out. With this quirk, she can pretty much bend reality and attach her own sets of rules to things and change the natural order. For example, at the start of her battle against Shigaraki, she uses her quirk to stop the air from reaching the villain, which causes him to suffocate. She can attach two of these rules at once, one of which she always uses to give herself tremendous physical strength to fight against powerful enemies.

Such a powerful quirk of course comes with its own sets of limitations. For example, Star and Stripe has to call out the names of the things or people she wants to impose the rules on, which is why her power works better on non-living things than living beings. In her battle against Tomura, she cannot use her quirk to kill him as he does not identify as Shigaraki anymore, which results in her coming up with more creative ways to attack the villain physically.

Unfortunately, the battle will not end well for Star and Stripe, who will ultimately be defeated and killed by Shigaraki’s Decay. However, she was able to injure the villain to the extent that he had to take several days to recuperate even with his regeneration quirk. Tomura was also able to steal New Order from Star and Stripe but her rules for her quirk made it revolt against other quirks, which resulted in multiple quirks of Shigaraki’s being destroyed. Her sacrifice ultimately brought Japan’s heroes the time they needed to battle on an equal foot against the League of Villains.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related content.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia 7: Five Characters Expected To Be In Focus This Season