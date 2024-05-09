Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar boasts stellar actresses such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal in key roles. The team of Heeramandi is riding high on success as the show has received a positive response from critics and audiences.

Recently, while promoting their web show, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal interacted with stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Divided into two teams, the actresses were asked to say shayaris.

Aditi Rao Hydari takes a sly jibe at Munawar Faruqui:

Netflix shared a video of this fun camaraderie between the Heeramandi team and Munawar Faruqui on their official Instagram handle.

Stealing the limelight as always, Aditi Rao Hydari left everyone in splits as she took a sly jibe at Munawar Faruqui through her shayari. Aditi lovingly calls Munawar and then he says, "Yes." She says, "Hi." He replies, "Hi. How are you?"

Watch Netflix promo here-

Seeing Munawar Faruqui's gentle reply, Aditi says, "Now how can I be mean to you?" Munawar then teases her by giving his contact number to her. Everyone laughs at Munawar's flirtatious behavior. Comedian Swati Sachdeva jokingly advises Aditi, "Take his number so that you can block him." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Aditi then takes a sly jibe at Munawar saying, "Dongri ki shaan, reality show ki pechhan, fir bhi isse dekh ke mann karta hai keh du 'Bhaiya ji, laga do ek paan.' (The pride of Dongri, the face of a reality show, and still while looking at him I feel like asking for a paan)."

Aditi's comment receives applause from Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others. All the Heeramandi actresses burst out laughing.

In reply to Aditi's statement, Munawar says, "Positivity dekho voh hoat laal karwana chahati hai (Look at the positivity, she wants to get her lips red)" Sanjeeda Shaikh teases him saying that Aditi is calling him 'brother'.

The caption of this promo read, "Munawar ke khoye hue rizz ki yaad mein ek gulab lijiye. Watch Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, now streaming only on Netflix!

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar started streaming on Netflix on May 1. Speaking about Munawar Faruqui, the actor emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 17.

ALSO READ: Watch: Bigg Boss 17’s Munawar Faruqui releases his first song Dhandho; collaborates with Spectra after winning show