'I Feel Bad For What I Said': Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes Publicly For 'Terrible, Insulting' Comments About Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld apologizes for his disrespectful comments about Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld has apologized to Howard Stern for comments he made about the radio personality in a Fly on a Wall podcast interview.

The Seinfeld actor told TMZ, “I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts,” referring to his appearance in the podcast.

Moreover, when discussing podcast culture popularity with David Spade and Dana Carvey, Seinfeld asked them, “Howard Stern invented this, right?”

Seinfeld continued by saying that they are now better than him. He further added that Howard is interesting and a great interviewer but questioned his comedy.

To that, Jerry questioned, “Can we speak candidly?”

Spade said, “Sure,” while Carvey said, “No!” as they both laughed. “Well, he got Robin, and Robin is a big part of how he’s funny,” Carvey said of Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers.

“Yeah, they’re all great, but let’s face it, he’s been outflanked by some very, and yourselves, I mean absolutely this show, comedy podcast? This is the best one on the air,” Seinfeld added.

The Bee Movie actor stated, “Because you guys play nice together, it’s smooth, and you’re not jumping on each other, which is annoying to listen to.”

Jerry Seinfeld clarifies what he meant to say

Jerry Seinfeld told TMZ that he “meant to say he must feel surrounded, but I said ‘outflanked,’ which sounded terrible and insulting.”

“And, of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show,” Seinfeld continued. “Anyway, it was bad, and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me.”

Meanwhile, Seinfeld’s directorial film debut, Unfrosted, was released on May 3, 2024. The comedy film is currently streaming on Netflix.

