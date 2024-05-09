What Was Audrey Hepburn’s Net Worth During Her Death? Read Ahead To Get An Insight About The Star’s Life

Audrey Hepburn was one of the most iconic actresses in Hollywood. She predominantly ruled the 50s and the 60s. The charm she brought when she presented herself while performing, is still one of the most remembered things about her. The actresses’ contribution to cinema and being humanitarian remains unquantified.

Many people think that Audrey Hepburn and Katherine Hepburn are related as they share the same last names. But it's actually false, as the legendary actresses were not related. Let’s check out Audrey Hepburn’s net worth and get an insight into the legend’s beautiful life.

What was the net worth of Audrey Hepburn?

The Wait Until Dark actress was worth $55 million at the time of her death, as per Celebrity Net Worth. As per the outlet, after adjusting for inflation, the same amount is equivalent to today’s $100 million dollars.

The Academy Award winner died on January 20, 1993. She was 63 years old at the time of her death. The actress has had an amazing career trajectory being an entertainer and humanitarian.

Early life

Audrey Hepburn was born on May 4, 1929, in Ixelles, Brussels, Belgium. Her real name is Audrey Kathleen Ruston. She was born to a Dutch noblewoman, Baroness Ella Van Heemstra, and her father named, Joseph.

The actress initially grew up in a shelter due to her parent's backgrounds and frequent travel. This turned into an advantage to her as she got to learn different languages including Dutch, English, Italian, English and French.

During the outbreak of World War II, she attended Arnhem Conservatory from 1939 to 1945. Her family was severely affected by the German invasion of the Netherlands. The family went to live with the actress's grandfather near Velp. As per the outlet, the War and Peace actress would volunteer at a hospital and and raise money for the Dutch resistance via her dance.

Early career

After the war ended, Hepburn, with her family moved to Amsterdam. The actress started her Ballet training under the renowned ballet dancer, Sonia Gaskell.

1948 marked the actress' debut as she became a part of, Dutch In Seven Lessons, an educational travel film. The actress moved to London on her ballet scholarship. She took up part-time jobs as a model to support herself.

Hepburn sadly had to say goodbye to being a Ballerina due to the malnutrition caused by the war and her diminutive stature. After this, the Sabrina actress stuck to acting.

Early on in her career, the legendary actress took up small parts in many films including, One Wild Oat, Young Wives’ Tale, and The Lavender Hill Mob.

Her notable supporting role was in The Secret People, where she was cast as a ballerina. The actress also showcased her talent in the Broadway play titled Gigi. This play helped Hepburn earn a Theatre World Award. The play notably ran 219 performances.

Audrey Hepburn’s career glory

The actress' professional growth started to peak as she earned a leading role in a 1953 romantic-comedy film, titled Roman Holiday. The film also featured Gregory Peck.

The film turned out to be a massive success. This embarked her on the official journey to becoming a legendary actress. Audrey Hepburn’s performance was particularly liked by the audience. The role garnered her BAFTA, Golden Globe, and an Academy Award.

After this, the talented actress signed a seven-picture deal with Paramount. Her professional growth would rise in the latter years as her appearances in hit films like Sabrina, War and Peace, Funny Face, Love In The Afternoon, and The Nun’s Story.

The actress' career peaked at the greatest lengths as she starred as Holly Golightly in 1961's Breakfast At Tiffany’s. This movie is one of the most iconic movies of all time. It massively helped the legendary actress earn global recognition.

After a hugely successful career, by 1967, Hepburn started to move away from acting to focus more on her family. Her last acting appearance was in Always directed by Steven Speilberg. Her final media projects were PBS’s Gardens Of The Worlds With Audrey Hepburn docu-series and, Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales.

Humanitarian work

Audrey Hepburn became first associated with UNICEF in the 1950s when she narrated two radio programs for the organization. She served as a Goodwill Ambassador in 1989 and traveled extensively to disadvantaged communities in South America, Africa, and Asia.

She earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 for her contributions and the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognized her posthumously with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Audrey Hepbrun’s monument is on display at the UNICEF headquarters in New York to honor her accomplishments.

Personal life and death

The actress first got engaged to an industrialist James Hanson in 1952. But that didn't work out due to her career. She later met Mel Ferrer and began dating him as the two starred in Ondine. The couple tied the knot in 1954 and welcomed their son Sean in 1960.

The pair divorced in 1968. The actress married Andrea Dotti, an Italian psychiatrist in 1969. The couple welcomed their son Luca. The marriage ended in 1982.

Audrey Hepburn remained in a relationship with Dutch actor Robert Wolders from 1980 until the day she passed away.

The actress was diagnosed with a form of abdominal cancer. She underwent surgery to treat it and also started chemotherapy. The actress passed away on January 20, 1993, in her sleep.

Hepburn's excellence in her career is one of the most noteworthy assets about her. Her fame did justice to her talent.

Audrey Hepburn’s humanitarian work spoke volumes in regard to her as a person. Her talent, fashion statements, and net worth remain the most talked about subjects about her.

