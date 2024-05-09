Horror enthusiasts will have the opportunity to revisit the world of A Quiet Place this summer. But with a slight twist. The family's journey from the first two movies is not continued in A Quiet Place: Day One. This time, John Krasinski steps down as director in favor of Michael Sarnoski, who will tell the origin narrative of how the destructive aliens colonize Earth. Although the movie isn't scheduled to release until the end of June, Paramount has already released some exciting new teasers to make fans anticipate it. The trailer showcases the dynamic actress Lupitq Nyong’o in flight for her life. Take a look!

ALSO READ: A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer: John Krasinski's Universe Expands As Lupita Nyong'o Takes Over Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Lupita Nyong’o fights for her life in the new trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One

Finally, the new teaser for A Quiet Place: Day One is here. The trailer gives viewers a little more information about how the invasion started and how New York City fell. A Quiet Place: Day One transports admirers to the franchise’s first day of the alien invasion when the world fell silent.

On Thursday, the new trailer for the upcoming film was released, revealing more of Lupita Nyong'O's role in the prequel. Nyong’o portrays the character of a woman named Sam, who becomes engulfed in violent madness as she flees for her life. Her character flees from both the ravenous aliens who track their human prey based on sounds and the masses of panicked humans fighting to survive at any cost.

Advertisement

The teaser begins with Sam and her cat on an apparently normal day in New York City, before the world turns upside down. As anarchy unfolds all around her. She ultimately interacts with Joseph Quinn's Eric, and the two devise a plan to flee the city together. The trailer ends on a scary note, with Eric attempting to evade a horde of alien invaders.

What is A Quiet Place: Day One about?

A Quiet Place: Day One is a forthcoming American eschatological horror flick directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, based on a scenario he developed with John Krasinski. It is a spin-off prequel and the third part of the A Quiet Place film series. The film features Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff, with Djimon Hounsou reprising his role from A Quiet Place Part II (2020).

The film's synopsis reads, “As alien beings that hunt by sound attack New York City, a woman named Sammy struggles for her life.” Meanwhile, the film is set to release on June 28, 2024, in theaters.

ALSO READ: A Quiet Place: Day One Cast & Characters Explored Amid Super Bowl Trailer Release