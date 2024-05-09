Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah of Love Is Blind celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary

The couple, who met and got married on season 4 of the popular Netflix show, celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday, May 6th.

According to reports, Kwame, who's 34 years old, shared that it's a really big deal for them. He said, "We both feel really special”, and happy about this moment. They're also excited about starting a new chapter together as they approach their anniversary.

Chelsea, who is 32, shared her thoughts, saying that getting married feels like just the beginning of a journey. She explained that before tying the knot, there's a lot of groundwork in getting to know each other and deciding to commit. But afterward, there's even more growth and development in the relationship. For her, reaching the two-year mark feels like a significant achievement because they've accomplished a lot and grown together during that time.

Even though they both enjoy traveling, they won't be having a big anniversary celebration this year. Instead, they're focusing on something else exciting: they just bought a house!

Celebrating Anniversaries and Moving Days

Kwame mentioned that their priority right now is the new house. Luckily, their birthdays are close to their anniversary. Kwame's birthday is on March 31st, and Chelsea's was just last weekend on April 27th. They managed to celebrate in significant ways in the past, but this year, all the focus is on their new home. He also mentioned that they've invested a lot financially into it.

Chelsea noted that what's really surprising is that the official end date of their apartment lease and their official move date coincide exactly with their two-year anniversary. She finds it remarkable, whether you call it coincidence or attribute it to something more cosmic. For them, it's a special alignment that adds meaning to the transition. The whole process of finding their perfect home took them about six to eight months. Through it, they learned a great deal about patience, as well as about each other.

Before buying their house, they only searched for one apartment, and it happened to be the one they ended up with. Chelsea remembers how they both instantly fell in love with it, saying, "Yep, this is it." They didn't really discuss each other's preferences or what they wanted in a home at that time. The process of buying a house together was a learning experience for them. They had to adjust and make a big financial decision. Chelsea feels that it came at the perfect time for them, as their marriage felt stronger than ever. She's really proud of both of them for making it work.

She goes on to say that Kwame was her hero throughout the entire process. There were moments when she felt overwhelmed emotionally and had to step back. She couldn't handle it all, honestly. Her emotions were too tangled up, and she needed someone with a logical, level-headed approach. That's where Kwame excelled. He did everything possible to make their dream of owning a house a reality. He tirelessly brainstormed solutions, especially when it came to managing finances. Chelsea sees their journey to homeownership as a beautiful miracle, and she's incredibly proud of Kwame. She's genuinely excited about their future together in their new home.

Even though they won't be exchanging gifts this year, Kwame and Chelsea expressed that they found other meaningful ways to show their love and affection before buying their house.

Kwame and Chelsea's Excitement for Their New Home and Future Together

Chelsea mentioned that they organized special birthday celebrations for each other. Kwame arranged a small gathering at their apartment as a sort of farewell to the place, blending it with a birthday celebration. On the other hand, Chelsea threw Kwame a birthday pizza party at an escape room. They both invested a lot of effort and energy into ensuring they felt loved and celebrated by their close circle of friends and family. For Chelsea, these gestures meant more to her than any physical gift could.

As they embark on another year of marriage, Kwame and Chelsea are thrilled about the new chapter awaiting them as they settle into their new home.

Chelsea excitedly shares that they're looking forward to hosting barbecues this summer and inviting their friends and family over to enjoy their new outdoor space. With a beautiful big deck, they're eager to gather around and grill together. What's even more exciting for them is having a dining table with six chairs—a first for them! They can't wait to make memories around the table with their loved ones.

Kwame adds that with their huge deck, all he can think about is embracing the Seattle summer—a time he believes is the best three months of summer anywhere on earth. He's thrilled about having friends over, starting their barbecue sessions, and he's already scouting for the perfect grill to make it happen. He continues by saying that it's amusing how moving into a new place has changed his perspective. As they transitioned into this new phase of their lives, he began to understand why people get so excited about places like Home Depot. Now, he finds himself thinking about it all the time. He's excited about the process of putting everything together and being able to host their friends and family in their new home.

They're also excited about creating these memories together, side by side, and continuing to learn more about each other as soulmates.

Kwame and Chelsea's Shared Journey of Love

Chelsea reflects on one of the most surprising attributes of Kwame. For her, it's his remarkable patience with her. She admits that she doesn't always give him enough credit for it. Describing herself as someone of varying intensity, especially during stressful times like moving, she appreciates how gentle Kwame is with her, even when she's feeling snappy. They're having a lot of fun together, and she feels that their relationship just keeps getting better and better over time.

As for Kwame, he describes Chelsea as a very passionate human being. He elaborates, saying that Chelsea's passion for the people she cares about is truly remarkable. While he loves his family deeply, he admits he doesn't always express his affection as openly. Kwame believes that Chelsea has helped him in this aspect. Her deep love and care for others, which she expresses so openly, have inspired him to show his affection more openly as well. He finds this quality in her incredibly beautiful.

