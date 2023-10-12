K-pop at Grammys 2024: BTS, TXT, FIFTY FIFTY, Stray Kids, TWICE and more among official submissions list

The official submissions for the Grammys 2024 nominations are underway. Many known K-pop groups have sent their entries for this year's official submissions. K-pop groups like BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, FIFTY FIFTY, and aespa are seen on the official submissions list. The nominations for the Grammys 2024 will be announced on November 10, 2023. The award ceremony for the Grammys 2024 will be held on February 4, 2024.

BTS' SUGA, J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V made submissions as soloists

BTS' SUGA made submissions under his different stage name, Agust D. The SDL singer submitted his album D-DAY under the Best Rap Album category. His song Haegeum was included in the Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video categories. J-Hope's On the Street was officially submitted in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video category. Jimin's official submissions included the album Face for Best Pop Vocal Album, Like Crazy for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video. His latest collaboration Angel, Pt.1 was also included in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Jin's The Astronaut was submitted for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video category. Jungkook's Seven was included in submissions under Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video category. RM's Indigo and Wild Flower were included in the Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video categories respectively. V's Layover was submitted for Best Pop Vocal Album and Slow Dancing for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video categories.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)

TXT also made their official submissions for the Grammys 2024 this year. Known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the group sent Back For More in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Sugar Rush Ride in the Best Music Video categories. Their documentary Our Last Summer was sent for the Best Music Film submission.

FIFTY FIFTY

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY also sent their submissions for the Grammys 2024. The group submitted for the Best New Artist category. Their song Cupid (Twin Version) was submitted for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video. Their latest soundtrack for the Barbie movie, Barbie Dreams, was also submitted for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

SEVENTEEN

PLEDIS Entertainment's group SEVENTEEN made their submissions for Best New Artist for the 2024 Grammys.

TWICE

JYP Entertainment's girl group TWICE also made their submissions for the Grammys 2024. The group sent their album Ready To Be for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album category. Their track Set Me Free was submitted for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video categories.

Stray Kids

JYP Entertainment's boy group Stray Kids also made a few submissions for this year's Grammys. The group sent their entry for Best New Artist. Their album 5-STAR was submitted for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album category. Their chartbuster song S-Class which won the Best K-pop title at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards has been sent for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video categories.

NCT DREAM

NCT's unit NCT DREAM submitted their song Broken Melodies in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for this year's Grammys submissions. Broken Melodies is a track from their album ISTJ which came out in July 2023.

aespa

SM Entertainment's K-pop girl group aespa made their submissions for the Best New Artist category at the Grammys 2024.

