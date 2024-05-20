'I miss you a lot everyone': BTS' RM reaches out to fans ahead of Right Place, Wrong Person release amid military service

BTS' RM shares a heartfelt message to ARMYs, expressing his longing and wishing for their health in a Weverse post on May 20, ahead of the release of Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24 amid his military service.

BTS leader RM’s message to fans

On May 20, BTS' leader RM took to Weverse to express his heartfelt longing for ARMYs amid his military service. In a brief but touching message, he conveyed, "I miss you a lot everyone. Let's be healthy." This message arrives just ahead of the release of his upcoming solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, scheduled for May 24.

Despite his absence, RM continues to shower fans with love and gratitude, showcasing the strong bond between BTS and ARMYs. As anticipation builds for his new music, RM's thoughtful message comes as a reminder of the enduring connection between the artist and his dedicated fanbase.

More details about RM’s upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person

RM's upcoming solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, is generating immense anticipation as its release date of May 24 approaches. The pre-release track, Come Back to Me, unveiled on May 10, has already made waves across various music platforms and charts, showcasing RM's versatility as an artist. The accompanying conceptual music video features Pachinko actress Kim Min Ha and American series actor Joseph Lee, alongside RM, delivering a captivating visual narrative.

Directed by Lee Sung Jin, the music video delves into the intricacies of human emotions, depicting a journey through memories and life experiences. RM's introspective lyrics and soulful delivery resonate deeply, offering solace and hope amidst moments of confusion and resilience.

Despite his ongoing military enlistment, RM continues to push creative boundaries, showcasing commendable acting skills and diverse emotional portrayals. As fans eagerly await the album's release, Right Place, Wrong Person promises to deliver another chapter of introspective storytelling and musical brilliance from the BTS leader.

