KARA's Gyuri rubbishes rumors claiming domestic violence as reason for injury; Agency comments

KARA's Gyuri announced her hiatus earlier this week due to facial injuries. The ido land actress is currently taking a break from activities due to the injuries. She also shared an update on social media regarding her situation.

Her injuries led to the rumors of her boyfriend beating her leading up to the situation. But these claims were rubbished by her agency and by her.

On July 13, Big Boss Entertainment announced that KARA member Gyuri would be taking a hiatus as she was suffering from facial injuries caused during her private schedules. She has been recommended surgery and a recovery period of 4-5 weeks. As the news of her injuries came out, rumors started surfacing regarding the cause of the injuries. It was speculated that Gyuri's boyfriend beating her resulted in her injuries.

Gyuri's management denies such claims

On July 19, Gyuri's agency released a statement refuting the claims. They commented that the actress had suffered the injuries from falling during her personal time. They explained that they didn’t reveal too much as they didn’t want to concern the fans.

They refuted the rumors and said that they had come across misinformation and speculation regarding Park Gyuri’s injury. They threatened legal actions against those who defame Park Gyuri.

