Kep1er to return after 5 months with new album as 7 member group on November 1; Know details

Kep1er, the vibrant K-pop girl group, is all set to make their much-anticipated comeback on November 1, 2024, after a five-month hiatus since their first full-length album, Kep1going On, was released in June. This upcoming album is particularly significant as it will feature the group as a seven-member ensemble, following the departure of members Mashiro and Yeseo earlier in July 2024.

The announcement from their agency highlights not only the group’s return but also a strategic collaboration with both WAKEONE and KLAP Entertainment. This partnership aims to create a specialized team led by the original staff who have worked with Kep1er since their debut, ensuring a cohesive vision for their future endeavors. Fans are eager to see how this new structure will shape the sound and concept of the album.

Meanwhile, Kep1er was formed through the Mnet reality competition show Girls Planet 999 in 2021, bringing together talented members from South Korea, Japan, and China. The group debuted on January 3, 2022, with their EP First Impact, which achieved immediate commercial success, selling around 400,000 copies and securing a spot at the top of South Korea's Gaon Album Chart. Their infectious lead single Wa Da Da gained international recognition, charting on the Billboard Global 200 and World Digital Songs.

Despite the challenges posed by member changes, Kep1er now comprising of Kim Chae Hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu Jin, Kim Da Yeon, Seo Young Eun, Ezaki Hikaru, and Shen Xiaotinghas continued to thrive. In addition to their recent activities, including a successful Japanese concert tour, the group released multiple singles and EPs, solidifying their status as rising stars in the K-pop scene. The recent restructuring of their management, with KLAP Entertainment joining WAKEONE, marks a new chapter in their journey and indicates a fresh direction for the group.

As fans count down to November 1, the excitement builds not just for the music but for the new dynamics within the group. The return of Kep1er as a seven-member ensemble promises to be a thrilling experience, and fans can’t wait to see what surprises this album will bring.

