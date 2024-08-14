MAIDEN set to make debut as septet on September 3 with first EP featuring title track UNO; Report

According to a report from K-media outlet Xport News, 143 Entertainment has confirmed that MADEIN, the much-awaited seven-member K-pop girl group, will make their debut with their first EP titled Sangsang on September 3, 2024. The announcement has fans buzzing with excitement as they prepare to welcome this new girl group to the K-pop scene.

MADEIN, comprising Mashiro, Yeseo, Miyu, Suhye, Gaeun, Serina, and Nagomi, will introduce themselves to the world with their debut EP Sangsang. The title of the EP, which translates to concepts like 'going up,' 'always winning,' and 'victory,' reflecting the group's aspiration to forge their own path and pursue their dreams together. The name Sangsang encapsulates MADEIN's collective ambition to rise and succeed as a team, signaling their determination to make a mark in the industry.

The lead track of the EP, UNO, is a Spanish word meaning 1 and is set to be an exhilarating introduction to the group. UNO is described as a song that captures both the thrill and anticipation of a new beginning, with its melody conveying a fresh and invigorating sound. MADEIN’s vocals, which might blend excitement and reflection, are expected to draw significant attention and set high expectations for their future.

Meanwhile, the septet features a diverse lineup of talents: Mashiro, known for her previous role in the girl group Kep1er; Miyu, Suhye, and Gaeun, who were active with Yeseo and LIMELIGHT; and Serina and Nagomi, who gained recognition from their participation in PRODUCE 101 JAPAN THE GIRLS. The collective experience of these members, combined with their new beginnings as MADEIN, promises a compelling debut.

Advertisement

MADEIN’s debut EP will be executive produced by Digital Masta, renowned for crafting hits for notable K-pop artists such as 4Minute, MBLAQ, and Lee Gi Kwang. With a track record of producing successful songs and a solid reputation in the industry, Digital Masta’s involvement is expected to bring a polished and dynamic edge to MADEIN's debut.

As the release date draws near, anticipation for MADEIN’s entry into the K-pop landscape continues to build. Fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting to see how this new girl group will make their mark with Sangsang and UNO.

ALSO READ: Ex-Kep1er's Mashiro, Yeseo and LIMELIGHT's MiU, Suhye, Gaeun to debut as MADEIN in September; see PICS