Know Huening siblings: Talented K-pop star family with TXT's Huening Kai, Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih and ex-VIVA's Lea

TXT's Huening Kai, Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih and ex-VIVA's Lea are siblings who are all talented K-pop artists. Talent seems to run through their blood and the siblings have individually made a name for themselves in the industry. They are not only known for their look but also for their amazing vocals and performance.

Their father is German while their mother is South Korean. Interestingly, while growing up they travelled from the USA to China and finally settled in South Korea. Lea is the eldest followed by Huening Kai and finally, Huening Bahiyyih is the youngest sibling.

Who is TOMORROW X TOGETHER's TXT's Huening Kai?

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consists of five members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group made their debut in 2019 with their album The Dream Chapter: Star with the single Crown. HueningKai is the youngest member of the group. Their music has a unique blend of pop, rock, and electronic.

The group is known for their impressive choreography, dynamic performances, and relatable lyrics. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has garnered a significant global fanbase. Over the years, they have released many successful albums which have earned them numerous awards and chart-topping hits. The group's innovative music and youthful energy have successfully managed to captivate the global audience.

Advertisement

Who is Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih?

Girls Plaanet 999 is a 2021 K-pop reality survival show through which the girl group Kep1er was formed. Members include Kim Chahyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting.

The group made its debut in January 2022 with its first EP, First Impact, and the main track, Wa Da Da. The group also took part in Queendom season 2 along with other teams and soloists like WSJN, LOONA, Brave Girls, HYOLYN, and VIVIZ. Yeseo was the youngest of all the contestants who participated in the contest. Kep1er finished at the 5th spot.

On May 30, WAKEONE and SWING Entertainment announced that 7 Kep1er members have extended their contracts. Therefore, the group would continue as a seven-member group after the project term expires. They revealed that after discussions, Mashiro and Yeseo have decided to conclude group activities after their upcoming concert. They expressed their gratitude towards the two members and promised to support their future endeavors.

Advertisement

Who is VIVA's Lea?

VIVA was a K-pop girl group consisting of members Gayeon, Jaeny, Yeji and Lea. The group was formed under SHINE Entertainment and they officially debuted in October 2017 with Tough Girl. After their debut, they took a hiatus. In 2019, VIVA made a return as all the members performed together at a concert in March and sang Love Love Love. Later that year, the members parted ways with the agency and the group unofficially disbanded.

Lea was the youngest of the group. Not only was she the vocalist but she was also the main dancer of the group. She made her debut as a soloist in November 2022 with the single A Good Day To Love under the stage name J'LEA.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Go Kyung Pyo: Exploring actor’s 5 best roles in Reply 1988, Love in Contract, and more